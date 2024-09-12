AI won’t replace marketers—but it will make their jobs easier

Like so many industries, the marketing and PR landscape has already been affected by the rise of artificial intelligence. AI can enhance both sectors, making it easier to develop campaigns, and to evaluate those ideas’ effectiveness. AI won’t replace your marketing team, though: AI makes mistakes and gets things wrong, and should be treated as a tool —not a replacement.

Here are 10 easy ways that AI can make your marketing more innovative, effective, and targeted.

1. Create New pitches

Looking for a new spin on your product? AI services from Google, Microsoft, and others can help spark inspiration from the apps you use daily. Simply open the “help me write” feature on Google Docs or CoPilot in Microsoft Word, give it a short description of your product, and ask it to come up with a few pitches.

2. Generate Marketing Content

Need 10 blog posts by Tuesday? ChatGPT to the rescue: Ask it to help sketch out a rough draft for blog posts on the topic; draft versions will be cranked out in a few seconds. Be careful, though: Treat these as inspiration rather than raw copy, and rework them to fit your voice and style.