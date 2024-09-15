How to create a useful agenda for any type of meeting

As the former CEO of five ventures and board member of dozens of others, Naeem Zafar has sat in his fair share of meetings. Zafar, a CEO coach who teaches entrepreneurship and innovation at the University of California, Berkeley, and Northeastern University, says ineffective meetings are a “pain point” for him. “My whole life is driven by efficiency,” he says. “Why do I have seven people sitting around the table? I’m talking to two of them. I’ve been trying to optimize it all my life.”

Chances are, you have been (or will be) in at least a few meetings this week, too. In fact, a survey done earlier this year by Reclaim.ai found that the professionals who responded spent nearly 15 hours per week in meetings. That’s down more than 30% from three years ago, but it’s still nearly two full days of the workweek. So, it’s no wonder that a fair amount of time and resources are spent examining how to make meetings more efficient.

When it comes to advice about making meetings more efficient and effective, one tool is commonly recommended: an agenda. And while writing one may seem straightforward, experts like Zafar say that there are some ways you can turn a simple agenda into a powerful tool:

Think about the meeting’s goals

Before you begin to write the agenda, think about the type of meeting, as well as its purpose and goals. An agenda for a status meeting will likely look different from an agenda for a kick-off meeting for a big project or a brainstorming or strategic-planning meeting, says project management consultant and coach Natalie Berkiw-Scenna, author of Unleash Your Meeting Potential: A Comprehensive Guide to Leading Effective Meetings.