Rimowa just shrunk its iconic aluminum suitcase into a chic handbag

In the 1920s, the German luggage maker Rimowa built an aluminum trunk. Over the next decades, the company’s engineers and designers would iterate on its design to create Rimowa’s now iconic product, a wheeled suitcase with grooves, that you will find at airports all over the world.

Today, Rimowa unveils the next evolution of this design: an aluminum handbag with grooves that looks like a shrunken version of the suitcase. Priced at $2125 and launching in silver and black, it is a luxury accessory that will compete with brands like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Gucci. Its metallic, geometric shape gives it a more futuristic, functional, and gender-neutral aesthetic than the leather and canvas luxury bags on the market. But if it takes off, it has the potential to be the next big “it” bag.

[Photo: Rimowa]

The Original is part of Rimowa’s broader effort to expand beyond its suitcase. Given that people don’t buy suitcases often—which is especially true of Rimowa suitcases that have a lifetime guarantee—it makes sense for the brand to create other products. Over the last five years, it has launched backpacks and duffle bags, all of which are designed to integrate with its line of suitcases.

The Original Bag is Rimowa’s biggest accessory launch to date, redefining the company as a lifestyle brand rather than just a suitcase maker. The bag is designed to be used everyday, not just for travel. It’s large enough to carry your wallet, keys, headphones, and chargers. And the handle and interior are wrapped in Italian leather. “This is a milestone for us because it’s our first foray into fashion,” says Hugues Bonnet-Masimbert, Rimowa’s CEO.