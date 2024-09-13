Why making fuels from plastics in Michigan is controversial

BY The Conversation5 minute read

To address existing and future plastic waste, new approaches beyond mechanical recycling are needed. Researchers have been studying chemical recycling, which converts the waste into new products by breaking the plastics down at the molecular level. The concept of “chemical recycling” is controversial because it is used to describe many different processes, some of which may be worse for the environment than disposing the plastic waste in a landfill. In 2023, a recycling center in Newaygo, Michigan, announced plans to open a new chemical recycling facility in partnership with Clean-Seas, a subsidiary of Clean Vision Corp., a self-described clean-tech business.

When the project was announced, local journalists raised questions about what form of chemical recycling is planned, and whether it will be good for the community and environment. According to a press release from Clean-Seas, plastics will be converted into precursors for fuels. The company has not publicly updated its plans in the past year. The Conversation reached out to Clean Vision Corp. for comment but did not receive a response. As professors of chemistry who study chemical recycling at the universities of Michigan and North Carolina and at Kenyon College, we believe that making fuel from plastic waste is the wrong way to deal with this problem. Not only does it harm the climate and pollute air and water, but it’s also a stretch to even call it recycling.

The partnership was finalized within months of Michigan’s legislation passing in December 2022 with solid majorities in both the state House and Senate. Is burning plastic-derived products really recycling? Besides the air and water pollution implications, a more fundamental question is whether the Newaygo facility’s planned chemical recycling process, called pyrolysis, is the best use of this waste. Pyrolysis involves heating waste plastics to break them down into a mixture of small molecules, typically hydrocarbons. The resulting “pyrolysis oil” is then sold on the commodity chemical marketplace, replacing oils derived from crude petroleum. The most commonly suggested use of pyrolysis oil is diesel or jet fuel, both of which generate greenhouse gases when burned.

Not all the waste will be converted to pyrolysis oils at Newaygo. According to Dan Bates, CEO of Clean-Seas’ parent company, half of the plastic fed into the Newaygo plant would be transformed into a complex mixture of light hydrocarbons, which would then be burned on-site to provide energy to operate the plant. If burning plastic-derived oils and gases doesn’t sound like recycling to you, the Michigan Legislature agrees, stating that “products sold as fuels are not recycled products.” Given this legal distinction, it is unclear how the Newaygo facility can actually move forward with pyrolysis to produce fuels and still qualify as a chemical recycler.

Are there benefits of chemical recycling? So, will the chemical recycling practiced by Clean-Seas benefit western Michigan beyond the estimated 30 to 60 jobs it offers? The main benefit of pyrolysis is supposed to be the diversion of plastic waste from landfills while producing fuels. The Newaygo facility aims to initially convert 50 tons per day, eventually growing to 500 tons per day. The experience of other industrial pyrolysis projects casts doubt on these projections, with three ceasing operations in the past few months.

Drawing conclusions about the climate impacts of chemical recycling can be challenging due to different underlying assumptions used in individual studies. However, a recent meta-analysis, which analyzed the results of 30 journal articles, concluded that using chemical recycling to make new plastics can benefit the climate by reducing greenhouse gas emissions—but that chemical recycling to produce fuels has the opposite effect. So far, the plan for Clean-Seas, as outlined in its white paper, is to make fuels for transportation or to power the plant, not to produce plastics. A focus on circularity So what should be done with plastic waste?

We believe both consumers and manufacturers should aim to keep materials in use for as long as possible, a standpoint articulated by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation in its report on rethinking the plastics life cycle. Once all other uses for a plastic product have been exhausted, chemically recycling it to generate new plastic or other durable products can address the entangled problems of plastic waste and climate change. If the output of the Newaygo pyrolysis facility was new plastics, this circular approach would be better for the climate. But recycling plastics for fuel will not.