Research shows that funny reviews are a double-edged sword

That’s the question my colleagues Susan Mudambi, David Schuff, Ermira Zifla, and I wanted to answer with our new research into “pseudo-reviews.” By that, I don’t mean fake reviews that are designed to mislead consumers. Rather, pseudo-reviews, which could be written by anyone, are typically intended to amuse or wink at the reader, often while saying something genuine about the product.

We found that the answer to the question is yes, but not in an entirely straightforward way. The whimsical nature of these reviews engages consumers, making them more interested in the product. A real-life example of this was in 2009, when thousands of reviews appeared on Amazon.com for a T-shirt featuring an image of three wolves howling at the moon. The reviews, humorous, over the top, and obviously made up, went viral, and the shirt became a bestselling item in Amazon’s apparel line.

But we determined that humorous reviews also make consumers more uncertain about whether the product is suitable for them, which makes them less likely to want to buy it.