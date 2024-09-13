I’m a VC and these are the 7 things I look for in founders before investing

BY Kittu Kolluri4 minute read

As a venture investor, I am frequently asked what I look for in a portfolio company. The answer is simple: technology, product-market fit, and core team. But when you dig into it, only one of those really matters—the core team. See, you either have interesting technology, or you don’t. And finding product-market fit is usually a process. So that leaves just the core team, and it is indeed the key success factor for VC funding and beyond. Here are the “green flags” I look for in startup founders.

Do you have personal chemistry? The grueling hours and extraordinary pressures of startup life drive a lot of “founder divorces.” If you are a cofounder, I want to see that you really understand who you’re in the trenches with. You could be childhood friends, university classmates, former colleagues, or even family members. But if you embraced challenges together before, and willingly choose to do it again, that’s encouraging. Even so, existing hierarchical relationships can get in the way of doing business if you’re not careful. I therefore also look for clues of chemistry and respect: Do you joke around with each other? Do you speak well of each other? Do you give each other “air time” to speak? If so, you may have the right stuff to stick together. Is there founder-market fit? After personal chemistry, the next most important thing is that founders are uniquely equipped to solve a particular problem. Building a successful startup is about detecting a market white space. To do that, you must possess genuine domain expertise in your area. This allows you to recognize the problems that matter. As a VC, I want you to have an “unfair competitive advantage” in the market by way of your knowledge, experience, niche skills, and industry connections. A few very special people can wade into a completely new space and build a winning company, but it is a very rare occurrence indeed. Do you think differently? The best startup founders come to the table with some nonlinear, nonobvious thinking about the market—a unique intuition about where things are headed, or a contrarian opinion that is probably right. The ability to imagine a world that does not exist today is one of the keys to creating category-defining solutions. It is also important that the founders have what I call a “passionate rage against the status quo.” You need that level of emotional energy and commitment to carry you through the challenges ahead. Being “bullheaded” about your vision is a sign of potential success.

Do you have laser focus? A lot of smart startup founders initially try different strategies simultaneously to preserve optionality. You might need to knock on a lot of doors for feedback before you find what works. But with limited time and money to move things forward, you can only afford to spend your passion and energy on one or two promising market use cases. Learning to say no to the wrong things is essential. A lot of entrepreneurs get distracted by peripheral revenue opportunities. But if you get $500,000 from five different customers based on five completely different use cases, VC investors won’t see your path to scale, and you’ll have a hard time raising your next round. Are you authentic? Nobody likes a bullsh*tter. And VCs can smell inauthenticity from a mile away. Due to imposter syndrome, a lot of CEOs adopt a “fake it ’til you make it” attitude. But pretending to be someone you’re not or to know something you don’t will lose your investors’ trust. Your goal should be to express, not to impress. If you don’t know the answer to an investor’s question, simply say “I don’t know. Let me get back to you.” We understand that you’re not going to have all the answers, even as a repeat entrepreneur. Your ability to lead with vulnerability, honesty, and authenticity telegraphs your worthiness as a portfolio company. Now, if you do happen to say the wrong thing or make a mistake, be honest about it. As they say in the game of golf, “Don’t follow a bad shot with a dumb shot.” Take the stroke and move forward. Are you comfortable taking risks? What do you call a risk-averse entrepreneur? An employee. As an entrepreneur, you must have a yearning for success that is stronger than your fear of failure. We are only investing our money, but you are risking your whole career. You can’t do that if you’re terrified of failure. I have given money in the past to founders who refused to spend it. That is death by a thousand cuts. Your job is to increase shareholder value—to grow the company, not just to survive. I’m not saying that you should carelessly throw money to the wind on foolish notions. What separates calculated risk from senseless ambiguity is measurability. Founders must be able to quantify risk and then make committed, high-quality decisions with incomplete data.