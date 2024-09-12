Why the Female Founders Fund isn’t betting big on AI

BY Yasmin Gagne5 minute read

When the Female Founders Fund (FFF), a seed stage venture fund that invests exclusively in female-founded companies, was started in 2014, just 2% of venture capital dollars went towards women-led companies. That number hit a record high last year, with 22.8% of all VC money going to startups with at least one woman cofounder. We sat down with Anu Duggal, a founding partner of FFF at her firm’s annual gathering to learn about the current funding drought, deciding not to invest in AI, and whether things have gotten better for female founders. Read the conversation below or listen to this episode of Most Innovative Companies.

The Female Founders Fund just celebrated its 10th anniversary. Have things improved for female founders in that time? There are a couple of different ways to answer that question. When I first started fundraising for fund one, we were at a point in time when you really had no female role models. It took us 700-plus meetings to raise $5.85 million. And I think a lot of that was due to the fact that we just didn’t have people that I could point to as stories of success. At a high level, you’ve seen that shift pretty significantly. So that’s one way. The second would be that we track Series A rounds in New York and San Francisco every year since 2013. In New York in 2013, there was one series A round led by a female founder. That was Shan Lyn Ma from Zola. Last year, there were 23 series A rounds led by female founders. [Between 2013 and 2021], there were less than 20 companies that were started by women that went public in the United States– in 2021 alone there were 7. So we’re starting to see real change. Have you been following what’s going on with the Fearless Fund? The Black-owned venture capitalist firm was targeted by conservatives and blocked from awarding grants exclusively to Black women entrepreneurs.

We haven’t faced that directly. With Fearless Fund, [the activism] was more focused on a grant program that they had started. We’re aware of what’s happening, but we haven’t directly been impacted at all. There are so many other things to be concerned about that this is not top of mind. I’m looking at the macro environment, how that’s impacting our portfolio companies, and looking at our fundraising, which has been incredibly challenging just given market dynamics. You’ve mentioned that we’re in a funding drought. How has that impacted your fund? Typically when you are going through a recession or a recessionary period, it’s felt by everyone. In 2008, during the banking crisis, everyone knew that we were in that. What’s challenging here is that [the drought is] very specific to tech and venture. That’s due to a couple of reasons. The first is that interest rates are [high]. The second reason is that the IPO market has been frozen for an extended number of years now, which means that [investors] don’t have liquidity. Because of that, LPs are not investing in funds and growth investors are being incredibly cautious. They’re looking at their own investments and they’re saying, these companies are probably not valued at what we paid two years ago. So they’re not willing to move forward and put more capital into other companies because they’re just trying to manage their existing portfolio. That’s challenging because you now have not just six months or 12 months, but 18 months of a market that’s just frozen—that means you don’t have exits. There are many private unicorns that have not, and will not, go public.

