The PlayStation 5 Pro is Sony’s most baffling console release

The PlayStation 5 Pro has been one of the worst-kept secrets in the video game world. Everyone knew it was coming, with rumors and leaks circulating for months. On Tuesday, Sony finally showed its hand. And it might be the most poorly timed product launch in the company’s history.

Sony unveiled the PS5 Pro in a 10-minute online presentation that was heavy on jargon and featured a brief sizzle reel of game footage. The new system will retail for a jaw-dropping $700 (optical drive and vertical stand not included). That’s a big uptick over the previous console generation, which sold for $399 ($499 with optical drive).

It’s not just the price increase that makes the PS5 Pro such a head-scratcher. The timing of this release—the system will hit shelves on November 7—is also baffling.

Sony has sold more than 59 million PS5 units since 2020 and is hoping the new hardware will drive more sales for its PlayStation division. So, debuting the PS5 Pro in the walk-up to the holiday season might seem a logical choice. But holiday 2024 is an odd year for the video game industry. There’s a drought of big game releases this holiday season. Sony, in fact, has no top-tier titles coming from any of its internal studios. And without software to showcase the new system’s hardware advances, it’s hard to make a case for consumers to shell out that kind of money.