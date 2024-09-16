Reclaiming waters

BY Hyundai Motor Company3 minute read

Hyundai owners in Europe may not realize it, but the next time they set foot in their all-new SANTA FE, they will be taking a step toward curtailing a significant contributor to the ocean waste crisis. That’s because, in the European market, these models, along with IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6, and the new INSTER, feature floor mats made of ECONYL yarn, a sustainable material made of nylon waste, consisting of discarded carpets, clothes, and other debris, including so-called “ghost nets”––large, discarded fishing nets that make up roughly 10% of ocean litter: A stunning one million tons of ghost gear is abandoned in global waters each year, considered to be the most lethal threat to marine mammals, seabirds, sea turtles, and coral.

That’s why Hyundai Motor Company and Healthy Seas recently launched an extensive clean-up operation along the western coast of Greece, targeting abandoned fish farms. This year-long commitment began with a 10-day intensive clean-up, education, and community involvement activities, aiming to reclaim polluted and dangerous waters and foster healthier marine environments for local communities. The partnership extends beyond Europe, with initiatives from the United States to Korea, collaborating with like-minded organizations like Ghost Diving and the social venture Netspa to combat marine pollution, restore marine ecosystems, and promote a circular economy. HYUNDAI CONTINUE Under Hyundai Motor’s Progress for Humanity vision, the company aims to create shared value by scaling social impacts and building a sustainable business ecosystem, among other objectives. This mission inspired Hyundai Motor Company’s latest initiative, Hyundai Continue, which targets three core goals: Continue Earth reflects Hyundai Motor’s commitment to the harmonious coexistence of humanity and Earth; Continue Mobility aims to realize freedom in mobility and connection; Continue Hope focuses on educating and nurturing the growth of future generations.

“We are committed to improving the lives of the communities in which we operate. This is the spirit behind our Hyundai Continue initiative, and it is why we engage in environmental protection activities and promote a circular economy through partnerships like Healthy Seas,” says Michael Cole, CEO of Hyundai Motors Europe. He adds, “Since 2021, we have proudly collaborated with the marine conservation organization to fight ocean pollution and engage communities and younger generations for a more sustainable future.” TACKLING MARINE POLLUTION IN WESTERN GREECE Hyundai Motor and Healthy Seas launched their 2024 activities May 15–24, with a 10-day clean-up operation in western Greece. Targeting waters heavily polluted by abandoned fish farms, volunteer divers from Ghost Diving focused on removing large nets and debris that pose severe threats to marine life. Despite the challenges, volunteers successfully removed numerous pollutants, including ring pipes, fish farm nets, polystyrene parts, and other harmful debris. These materials will be sorted and recycled, with nylon parts and other waste being regenerated into ECONYL yarn by Healthy Seas’ founding partner, Aquafil, and used in new, sustainable products like floor mats.