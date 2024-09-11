Cottage cheese is having a comeback thanks to TikTok

The dairy product is staging a comeback thanks to a flood of TikTok videos claiming it as a protein-packed superfood. Spooned straight from the tub, spread on bagels, added to pancake mix, or used to make ice cream or cookie dough—the lumpy cheese is having a renaissance.

In July, Google searches for “cottage cheese” rose to the highest levels recorded since 2004. Formerly a vestige of diet culture left over from the ‘70s—before it was overrun by the explosion of the yogurt aisle—cottage cheese is a type of curdled milk product, both high in protein and low in calories.