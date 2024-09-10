Gen Z will be watching tonight’s debate on TikTok

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will square off at 9 p.m. ET tonight, for their first—and possibly only— one-on-one debate . While there won’t be a live audience, the debate will air on ABC News and other major networks, including CNN, CBS, Fox News, NBC, CNBC, MSNBC, PBS, NewsNation, and BBC. But instead of tuning in live to watch it themselves, many viewers will likely be waiting for the debate’s most talked-about moments to hit their TikTok For You Page (FYP).

In order to reach voters, conventional wisdom says that candidates have to meet voters where they are: And for at least one faction of potential voters, that’s online. In a recent AP-NORC Center survey, 40% of respondents said they were “extremely likely” to watch or listen to clips from the debate after the event had already aired compared to 37% who said they were “extremely likely” to tune in live. The Pew Research Center also reported last year that a third of adults under 30 in the United States regularly got their news from TikTok. Gen Z TikTok users are also more likely than users of other platforms to engage in online political acts, including sharing posts or following politicians. If the 2016 election was the Facebook election and 2020 played out on Twitter (now X), 2024 is TikTok’s turn in the spotlight.

For those waiting for the debate to trickle down to their FYP, TikTokkers including Harry Sisson, a 21-year-old college student backing President Joe Biden; Pearlmania500, a Philly-based standup comedian; and Link Lauren, the 25-year-old who gained fame by interviewing unlikely presidential candidates, are poised to provide live reactions and recaps of the debate.

Studies have repeatedly shown that TikTok impacts political views, and indeed viral debate clips can hold significant sway over public opinion. No surprise, then, that politicians are fully engaged on the platform. Vice President Kamala Harris created a TikTok account on July 25 and gained 4.2 million followers in less than two weeks. Despite previously pledging to ban the platform during his term in office, Trump created an account in early June, gaining more than 9 million followers in about two months. (He’s also now claiming to be the app’s savior.)