Financial paranoia is your best protection against bogus financial influencers on TikTok

Financial influencers on TikTok and other social media platforms claim to have the secrets that “they” (professional money advisors) don’t want you to know. These videos go viral because we all want to believe that The Man is keeping financial secrets from us little people.
Unfortunately, the most popular FinTok videos typically offer terrible advice, like how to get “free” cash from a Chase ATM (by committing check fraud), how to borrow $150,000 to buy an AirBnB (by maxing out credit cards), or how to hire your minor children and deduct their salaries to save on taxes (by committing tax fraud).
It’s easy to look down on anyone who is taken in by some of the more transparently bad TikTok advice. But before you judge, remember that every single one of us may be susceptible to financial misinformation. For proof, look no further than the long list of highly intelligent heavy hitters who were scammed by Bernie Madoff.
So how do we protect ourselves from the dubious financial influencers, scams, and lies that sound remarkably similar to reasonable advice? By embracing our financial paranoia.
What is financial paranoia?
I learned to be financially paranoid from my dear old dad, since he was both an overprotective father and a financial planner. Dad’s “stranger danger” lessons came with a heaping side of money safety—like teaching me to never give money to anyone going door-to-door. (“They know where you live, Emily!”)
From Dad, I learned to question ulterior motives, ignore unsolicited advice, and reject anything that sounds too good to be true. Ultimately, financial paranoia is the assumption that everyone is out to get your money, and it asks you to embrace these three facts:
- No one cares about my money as much as I do . . .
- Unless they’re trying to make my money their money . . .
- And they won’t have to deal with the consequences of my financial mistakes.
Why paranoia is good
The word “paranoid” has some deeply negative connotations–as do “cheap,” “stubborn,” and “uses beer instead of milk on Lucky Charms.”