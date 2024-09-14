Financial paranoia is your best protection against bogus financial influencers on TikTok

Financial influencers on TikTok and other social media platforms claim to have the secrets that “they” (professional money advisors) don’t want you to know. These videos go viral because we all want to believe that The Man is keeping financial secrets from us little people.

Unfortunately, the most popular FinTok videos typically offer terrible advice, like how to get “free” cash from a Chase ATM (by committing check fraud), how to borrow $150,000 to buy an AirBnB (by maxing out credit cards), or how to hire your minor children and deduct their salaries to save on taxes (by committing tax fraud).

It’s easy to look down on anyone who is taken in by some of the more transparently bad TikTok advice. But before you judge, remember that every single one of us may be susceptible to financial misinformation. For proof, look no further than the long list of highly intelligent heavy hitters who were scammed by Bernie Madoff.

So how do we protect ourselves from the dubious financial influencers, scams, and lies that sound remarkably similar to reasonable advice? By embracing our financial paranoia.