Those AI-generated ducks on X are part of a racist MAGA lie

In an email blast sent out Monday, the Trump campaign claimed that 20,000 Haitian immigrants had taken over Springfield, Ohio, where they were “decapitating ducks” and “kidnapping residents’ pets.” The story has already been debunked: It originated with a one-off arrest that was picked up and amplified by MAGA influencers. And yet, X is covered in AI-generated images of Trump saving kittens and ducks; X owner Elon Musk even shared an image.

The conspiracy theory traces back to the arrest of Allexis Telia Ferrell, who allegedly killed and ate a cat. Notably, Ferrell, not an illegal immigrant, much less of Haitian background; the originating Fox News story makes no mentions of these facts. (The incident didn’t even take place in Springfield, but rather in Canton, more than 150 miles away.) From there, the timeline of the lie gets murky: Mediaite traces the claim back to the MAGA influencer Ian Miles Cheong who posted the arrest video on X and claimed that she was Haitian. Spread between X users, the lie snowballed.

Eventually, the story made its way to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, which parroted it out in an email blast. That same day, Vance joined the chorus, writing on X, “People have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who shouldn’t be in this country.”