AI in healthcare: A revolution in the making

The world is on the cusp of a technology-enabled revolution, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution poised to transform every industry, from finance to transportation to healthcare. AI has tremendous potential in healthcare, to transform how we care for our patients and deliver and receive care.
This transformation is essential. Today, we face many challenges in healthcare, including the lingering impact of the pandemic, financial constraints, staffing shortages, and persistent health disparities. These challenges are daunting, and AI has the potential to make a real difference.
AI can help address various healthcare challenges and improve care delivery efficiency. AI can help alleviate burnout and free up clinicians to focus on the patient and provide more personalized care. AI can also help improve the quality of care by processing massive amounts of patient data and recognizing patterns within this data to help detect and predict disease. Last, but not least, AI can help us make healthcare more affordable. This technology can be used to stretch healthcare dollars further and reduce costs.
THE BENEFITS OF AI IN THE HEALTHCARE SECTOR
The potential of AI in healthcare is vast, but it is important to remember that AI is a technology and, therefore, a part of the solution. We must learn to deploy AI responsibly and ethically, ensuring it augments human intelligence rather than replacing it.
At Hackensack Meridian Health, we are committed to using AI responsibly and ethically to improve outcomes and the quality of care for our patients and communities. We are developing AI-powered tools to help us diagnose and treat disease, manage chronic conditions, and improve patient experience.
Here are some specific examples of how AI is being used in healthcare today:
- Earlier disease detection and treatment: AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms have been developed to detect disease earlier, leading to more timely interventions and enhanced treatment outcomes.
- Chronic disease management: AI and ML algorithms have been developed to help manage chronic disease more efficiently and accurately.
- Patient experience: AI is used to engage, support, and educate patients, leading to improved patient experience and engagement.
THE FUTURE OF AI IN HEALTHCARE IS NOW
These are just a few examples of how AI is being used to improve healthcare, and this is just the beginning. We can expect to see even more innovative applications as AI technology develops.
The use of AI in healthcare is still in its early stages, but its potential to impact the healthcare continuum is enormous. We can harness the power of AI to create a healthcare system that will result in better outcomes and one that is more efficient, effective, and equitable for all.
Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, is CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health.