67% of workers plan to change jobs in the next 6 months. Here’s what would stop them

The world of work continues to evolve, but one thing remains constant in the current job marketplace: the demand for remote and flexible work. From improved working relationships to better work-life balance, flexible work can benefit everyone —and job seekers agree.

To better understand workers’ career decisions, work preferences, and perspectives on the current job market, FlexJobs polled more than 3,000 U.S.-based professionals between August 5 and 18.

Pay raises, remote work, and healthy culture boost retention

FlexJobs’s 2024 State of the Workforce Report revealed that the majority of workers (67%) plan to change jobs in the next six months. Those surveyed indicated that the top three factors that would prevent them from leaving their jobs include a pay raise (38%), the ability to work remotely (34%), and an improved workplace culture (33%).

“Changing careers can have a profound impact on all aspects of life,” said Keith Spencer, Career Expert at FlexJobs. “It’s critical that those considering a change start with strategic planning, research, and an organized job search plan before making a decision. This preparation can help workers make more informed decisions and navigate the ups and downs of career transitions.”