Unlocking AI’s full potential: The vital element you can no longer ignore

The evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) has revolutionized industries from healthcare to finance, demonstrating its potential to boost efficiency, spur innovation, and uncover valuable insights. CEOs and CIOs alike recognize AI’s transformative impact, with 34% of CEOs identifying it as a top theme for business transformation, and more than 60% of CIOs integrating it into their innovation strategies, positioning AI not just as a tool but as a strategic ally.

Yet, the key to unlocking AI’s potential lies not only in advanced algorithms and robust computing infrastructure but in the quality of the data that drives these systems. OpenText, a global information management leader, sits at the heart of this complex equation with the single goal to make the entire process simple, scalable, and secure. OpenText warns that the intersection of AI and effective information management extends beyond algorithms; it necessitates a foundation of well-organized, high-quality data. Without this foundation, achieving desired AI outcomes becomes challenging. OpenText advocates for enterprises to prioritize cleaning up and purging their data. Why? Because clean data is fundamental to generating valuable AI outcomes that truly offer any value. GARBAGE DATA IN GENERATES GARBAGE AI RESULTS Generative-AI depend heavily on the data it is trained on. The adage “garbage in, garbage out” aptly summarizes the relationship between data quality and AI performance. Clean data—that is, data free from errors, inconsistencies, and inaccuracies—is essential for training robust AI models. Despite its value, historical data can be problematic in that it assumes a linear progression of events, biases, behaviors, and trends that haven’t changed over time. These data sets, OpenText urges, are just as important to manage correctly.

The reasoning may sound obvious, but it is critical to harness AI success: high-quality data enhances the accuracy of predictions and decisions made by AI systems. In healthcare, for example, clean data ensures that diagnostic AI tools provide reliable recommendations, ultimately improving patient outcomes. Similarly, AI systems often need to integrate data from multiple sources. Clean data, standardized and well-structured, facilitates seamless integration across diverse platforms. This is vital for the scalability of AI solutions, allowing organizations to expand their AI applications efficiently. For example, in supply chain management, clean data from various suppliers and logistics partners enables AI to optimize operations, reducing costs and improving delivery times. Data quality also plays a crucial role in mitigating bias within AI systems. Biased data can lead to skewed results, perpetuating and even exacerbating existing inequalities.

In short, information is the lifeblood of the artificial intelligence circulation system. Just as clean, oxygen-rich blood is essential for a healthy body, high-quality, accurate information is crucial for effective AI performance. PUBLIC VS. PRIVATE DATA SETS: TRAINING AI THE RIGHT WAY OpenText’s approach distinguishes itself by leveraging private data sets—rather than public ones—hence the need for clean and reliable business information. For example, its generative-AI solution, OpenText™ Aviator, uses large language models (LLMs) and private data sets to solve specific use cases. Designed to be both sustainable and scalable, OpenText Aviator tackles industry-specific challenges from DevOps to cybersecurity by managing private business data within existing ecosystems without having to move anything.

What makes OpenText unique is its emphasis on trust and governance, plumbing AI, cloud, and security together into one holistic ecosystem. This is evident in the development of its powerful suite of AI-powered solutions. Unlike public LLMs that draw information from arbitrary and unregulated sources, OpenText’s Aviator ensure accuracy (and security) through privatization and targeted analysis. This is a fundamental need as AI models learn from and analyze data within an enterprise’s information network, allowing organizations to control the data AI is trained on. As a result, human workers are freed up to complete more important and complex tasks—treating AI more as a reliable teammate than a machine. OpenText likens this to “having a conversation with the data.” OpenText claims the focus now must shift from ethical AI to robust governance with built-in security, balancing risks, rewards, and smarter ways of working to reimagine business information. This is because the effectiveness of AI-generated results hinges on the reliability of business data while simultaneously, security and governance remain critical prerequisites for AI adoption. The journey into the next phase of AI innovation can only begin with clean data, ensuring that AI reflects an organization’s values, culture, and priorities accurately. OpenText is not wrong with this advice: AI will generate and amplify a reflection of the organizational information it’s fed; in essence you are what AI says you are.