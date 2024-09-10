BY Grace Snelling3 minute read

Donald Trump has said his fair share of strange things. “If Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her,” the Republican candidate proudly told hosts of The View in 2006.

“My fingers are long and beautiful, as are various other parts of my body,” he claimed to Page Six in 2011. “[Kim Jong Un] wrote me beautiful letters and they are great letters, and we fell in love,” Trump explained to followers at a rally in 2018. Unfortunately, most of the American public now recognize these very real quotes as just par for the course for the former president, whose so-called Trumpisms are frequent enough to warrant their own Wikipedia entry. Now, in advance of tonight’s presidential debate between Trump and Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris, there’s a platform cataloging all of Trump’s strangest quotes in real time.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

[Screenshot: weirdbutton.com] To make the Weird Button feel “of the moment,” designer and freelance associate creative director Charlie Fingal says, the team opted for a lime green aesthetic inspired by Charli XCX’s brat album, which has become a central meme for the Harris-Walz campaign. The site’s UI centers around one feature: its clickable button. “It’s the good kind of ‘weird’ with a very in-your-face color palette,” Fingal says. “We wanted the button itself to feel ‘weird,’ too. And after a lot of exploration, we ended up with the slimy, oddly satisfying green blob that you see now.” During the debate, the Weird Button’s rotating list of quotes will disappear, and on screen only the button will be visible, so users can click while watching to react to any “real-time weirdness,” says one of the page’s designers, Louie Spivak, who also works as a freelance associate creative director.

advertisement