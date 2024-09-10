SIRI moves explained: Why Sirius XM’s share price swung wildly after its reverse stock split

You might have woken up this morning to see Sirius XM Holdings ( NASDAQ: SIRI ) down a whopping 7% on early trading. And now, at time of publishing, it’s back up over 4% in midday trading. What’s going on?

The stock volatility is the result of two things: a merger between Sirius and Liberty Sirius XM Group (Liberty Media’s Sirius XM tracking stock), and the resulting much-anticipated reverse stock split.

A reverse stock split combines a company’s shares into a smaller number, so they are each worth more. Sirius XM’s 1-for-10 reverse split means that shareholders of the stock received one share for every 10 shares they owned.

While a reverse stock split often signals fewer shares and a short-term problem, it does signal good news for the future. But the reason for the volatility could be that while the company’s guidance remains in line with projections, Sirius also forecasted it will generate $200 million less cash in 2024 than it previously promised.