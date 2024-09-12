Apple Watch is the perfect technology for senior care. Here’s how it could be even better

This week, alongside the new iPhone 16 series of phones, Apple unveiled the new Apple Watch Series 10. The new smartwatch comes in a beautiful jet-black gloss finish, has the largest display and thinnest body of any Apple Watch ever, and adds a useful new health tool: sleep apnea detection.

It’s the Apple Watch I would recommend that anyone buy for themselves or their children. But for an older person, or someone caring for a senior family member—that’s a tougher call. I still think Apple isn’t nearly as focused on elderly users as it could be, and the tenth edition of the Apple Watch only helps solidify my opinion.

Apple Watch is useful for seniors—until it’s not

Before I voice my concerns about how I believe the Apple Watch is leaving some elderly users behind, it is important to note that age is never a reliable indicator of technical prowess. I know some people in their 80s who are iPhone masters and some people in their 30s who can’t navigate an Apple TV.

But I also know many older people who find tech gadgets like the iPhone and Apple Watch more difficult to use than younger individuals who grew up with these gadgets in their hands. This is especially true of the iPhone, but it’s also true with the Apple Watch.