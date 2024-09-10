How do I register to vote? When is the deadline in my state? What 2024 voters need to know

BY Michael Grothaus1 minute read

Tonight (Tuesday, September 10) is the much-anticipated presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. The event is sure to be watched by tens of millions of Americans who in just over 55 days will be casting their votes on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

But before you can vote, you must register to do so. The methods and deadlines vary by state. Here’s what you need to know: Where can I find voter registration deadlines by state? Thankfully, Vote.org offers a helpful Voter Registration Deadline tool here, which lets you quickly look up the ways and deadlines you have to register. It’s a good place to start. However, it is important to note that you should also check directly with your state’s voting office to make sure any voter registration rules or regulations have not changed with the passing of recent legislation, in which case Vote.org’s tool may not have yet been updated to reflect the new legislation.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

How can I register to vote? Most states offer at least three ways to register to vote. Those include: In person

By mail

Online However, the deadlines for each of those methods of registering to vote can be vastly different. For example, Vote.org says Nebraska allows people to register to vote in person as long as the registration is received 11 days before Election Day. But if you choose to register by mail in Nebraska, your registration will need to be mailed and postmarked 18 days before Election Day.

Do all states offer online voter registration? Nope, so don’t assume that your state now allows you to register to vote online, which is probably the most convenient option. Vote.org says the following states do not yet offer online registration: Arkansas

Mississippi

Montana

New Hampshire

North Dakota

Oklahoma

South Dakota

Texas

Wyoming Can I register to vote on Election Day? It depends on which state you live in. Some states do allow Election Day registration in some instances and some states do not. Vote.org says that the following states still do not offer any form of Election Day voter registration: Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Mississippi

Missouri

Nebraska

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

West Virginia Of the states that do offer Election Day registration, the rules are very specific, so check with your state to see if you meet them for the election you want to vote in.