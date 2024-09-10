Why retail and consumer CEOs are facing shorter tenures

When two of the most powerful brands in retail and packaged foods ousted their CEOs last month, it signaled that corporate boards are more ready to toss top executives before activist investors tell them to.

The tenure for U.S. retail and packaged-goods company CEOs has this year on average been about 7 months shorter than chiefs who were in office in 2024 in the autos, finance, tech, and manufacturing industries, shows data (to August 31) from executive compensation research firm Equilar.

And now, their time in the top job may be shrinking as consumers buying iced lattes, chocolate bars, and detergent become pickier, leaving companies with less time to innovate and demonstrate performance. At the same time, corporate directors are quicker to act, say bankers, lawyers and academics, forcing CEOs to deliver quickly or face an abrupt exit.

“There is a fresh lack of patience at the board level,” said Jim Rossman, global head of shareholder advisory at Barclays. “With the COVID-19 pandemic behind us and some stronger economic data, there is plenty to judge a CEO’s management abilities by; and if they aren’t performing, they are out.”