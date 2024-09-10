Apple releases a new AirPod feature, hearing aid industry shares drop

Shares in European hearing aid makers slipped in early trading on Tuesday after Apple rolled out hearing aid features.

Apple said its AirPods Pro 2 could now be “transformed” into a personalized hearing aid via an upcoming software update that would boost specific sounds in real time, including parts of speech or elements within a user’s environment.

Shares in Italy’s Amplifon dropped as much as 7.2% earlier in the session and were down 5.7% by 0845 GMT. Other hearing aid makers, Sonova, Demant and GN Store Nord, fell between 2% and 4%.

However, Jefferies analysts said in a note that Apple’s move was not a concern for hearing aid players as over-the-counter (OTC) devices target a different population.