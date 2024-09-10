When does iOS 18 come out? Date and time you can download the new iPhone operating system around the world

Yesterday, Apple introduced the new iPhone 16 series, including the iPhone 16, the iPhone 16 Plus, the iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The devices feature a host of upgrades, including camera improvements, the new powerful A18 series chip, and artificial intelligence features. When the phones are released on September 20, they will also ship with iOS 18.

But what about those with older iPhones? When will iOS 18 be available for them to download onto their existing devices? Here’s what you need to know.

When does iOS 18 come out?

Apple did not announce an iOS 18 release date during its iPhone event yesterday. However, after the event concluded, Apple quietly revealed when the iPhone’s new operating system would be available for existing devices.

That date is Monday, September 16, 2024. From that date, you will be able to download iOS 18 onto your iPhone provided you have an iPhone that can support the operating system. You can find out which iPhones can run iOS 18 and how to prepare your iPhone for iOS 18 here.