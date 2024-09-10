‘Tadpole water’ is the latest TikTok wellness trend. Does it work?

“Drinking my tadpole water, hoping to get snatched by Thursday,” posts one TikTok user in a clip viewed 1.4 million times. For those worried, she is not about to down a glass of frog larvae. Rather a viscous mixture of water, lemon juice, and chia seeds, dubbed the latest weight-loss hack.
“I can confirm that it does work for weight loss,” claims TikToker Mariah Padilla. “But does it taste good? No. The texture is funky and it tastes funky, too. It makes me gag . . . but it’s worth it.” Padilla claims to have lost three pounds after only three days of drinking the mixture on a daily basis—and the trend is catching on.
On TikTok, “tadpole water” has amassed more than 51 million related posts, with its fans claiming the concoction helps them feel fuller longer, thus reducing their overall calorie intake. “Me & my tadpole water against the world,” says one proponent. Sprinkled in smoothies or atop acai bowls, chia seeds have been a wellness staple for a while. But what does science have to say about this weight-loss hack?
“Chia seeds are packed with nutrients that may support numerous health benefits,” Harvard Health recently reported. The seeds are high in fiber, which aids digestion, and are one of the richest plant-based sources of omega-3 fatty acids, beneficial for heart health. They also contain a significant amount of protein and numerous vitamins, including antioxidants.
As for the weight-loss claims, chia seeds can absorb up to 12 times their weight in water, hence the frog spawn-like appearance. This may keep a person feeling full longer, according to the Cleveland Clinic, as the seeds take up space in the stomach and the soluble fiber slows down digestion. Adding lemon juice to the mix, which is high in vitamin C, only adds to the benefits—boosting the immune system, enhancing iron absorption, aiding digestion, and improving skin health.
While chia seeds are highly nutritious, the Cleveland Clinic cautions that consuming them mixed with water and lemon juice “isn’t an alternative to a healthy diet—just a handy trick to be used on occasion.” The gelling properties of chia seeds can also be a choking hazard, so experts recommend soaking the seeds for 15-30 minutes before consumption.
Some have also experienced less-than desirable side effects. If your gut isn’t used to a high-fiber diet, you might find the drink causes digestive discomfort. “Last time I had chia seeds food/drinks I would not stop pooping,” commented one user on Padilla’s video.