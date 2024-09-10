‘Tadpole water’ is the latest TikTok wellness trend. Does it work?

BY Eve Upton-Clark2 minute read

“Drinking my tadpole water, hoping to get snatched by Thursday,” posts one TikTok user in a clip viewed 1.4 million times. For those worried, she is not about to down a glass of frog larvae. Rather a viscous mixture of water, lemon juice, and chia seeds, dubbed the latest weight-loss hack.

As for the weight-loss claims, chia seeds can absorb up to 12 times their weight in water, hence the frog spawn-like appearance. This may keep a person feeling full longer, according to the Cleveland Clinic, as the seeds take up space in the stomach and the soluble fiber slows down digestion. Adding lemon juice to the mix, which is high in vitamin C, only adds to the benefits—boosting the immune system, enhancing iron absorption, aiding digestion, and improving skin health. While chia seeds are highly nutritious, the Cleveland Clinic cautions that consuming them mixed with water and lemon juice “isn’t an alternative to a healthy diet—just a handy trick to be used on occasion.” The gelling properties of chia seeds can also be a choking hazard, so experts recommend soaking the seeds for 15-30 minutes before consumption. Some have also experienced less-than desirable side effects. If your gut isn’t used to a high-fiber diet, you might find the drink causes digestive discomfort. “Last time I had chia seeds food/drinks I would not stop pooping,” commented one user on Padilla’s video.

