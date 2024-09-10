The viral monthslong Royal Caribbean cruise is finally coming to an end

“There’s gonna be mutiny. There’s gonna be blood. Someone is going overboard, I want to watch,” raves TikTok creator Marc Sebastian. The clip , posted in December 2023, has since gained more than 1.3 million likes. “Bravo, where are you?” he asks. But he’s not talking about a hot new reality TV show—he’s referring to a cruise ship that was set to sail for 274 nights at sea.

While Bravo didn’t make it on board, a number of TikTokkers took up the reins and spent the last nine months documenting Royal Caribbean’s Ultimate World Cruise (using the hashtag #ultimateworldcruise). Now docked at the same location it departed from exactly one year ago, a journey that captured the internet is finally coming to a close.

After the cruise ship set sail last year, many passengers started filming their daily routines, giving tours of the rooms and documenting the highs and lows of life at sea. The entire voyage consisted of four segments—the Ultimate Americas Cruise, the Ultimate Asia Pacific Cruise, the Ultimate Africa and Southern Europe Cruise, and the Ultimate Europe and Beyond Cruise, per its official website. Those who signed up will have parted with between $60,000 and $118,000 for the experience.

Less than a week into the nine-month passage, a TikTok went viral for listing all the “things that stress me out the 9mo cruise.” The list included “affairs,” “serial killers,” and the potential health effects of eating “unlimited cruise food” for nine months.