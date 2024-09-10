Why this South L.A. hot spot ditched the restaurant model to become a nonprofit

When chef Keith Corbin walks into LocoL, the Los Angeles restaurant where he’s a partner, he passes different chapters of his own history. Located on 103rd Street in the Watts neighborhood, an impoverished part of South L.A. where he grew up, the restaurant sits across the street from Florence Griffith Joyner Elementary (it was 102nd Street Elementary when he attended).

More importantly, the restaurant now offers a reboot of a restaurant that was the talk of the food world in 2016, a business where Corbin learned about being a chef and became a manager. When it opened, LocoL was the brainchild of celebrity chef Roy Choi and Daniel Patterson, whose attempts to build a healthy fast food empire ultimately collapsed a few years later. (Choi isn’t part of this new iteration.)

Now, LocoL has altered its focus, zeroing in on a mission of economic empowerment. The menu, a soul food-focused selection including brisket burgers, red beans and rice, and 7-Up Cake, reflects what the community wants and what it likes to cook, says Corbin. And, as part of the new nonprofit Alta Community, set up to help incubate the restaurant and empower the Watts community, LocoL seeks to become a workforce training center, giving neighborhood residents an opportunity to learn life skills and start careers.

Corbin has firsthand experience with that. After spending a long stint in prison, he sought a new start and found a job at the new restaurant. The transition was difficult, and even though he tried to quit four times, his new bosses wouldn’t let him. The encouragement and mentorship helped him find a place in the kitchen, the kind of experience he hopes LocoL 2.0 provides its employees.