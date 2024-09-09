Rizz dating app cofounder explains how AI works as a wingman

Can artificial intelligence be an effective wingman?
Roman Khaves, cofounder and CEO of Rizz, thinks so. The AI dating assistant app analyzes screenshots of conversations you’re having on other platforms—from Tinder to iMessage—and crafts reply suggestions. Rizz has amassed millions of downloads since launching in 2022, with more and more competition also emerging into the dating scene since.
Khaves recently spoke with the Associated Press about the demand for this kind of platform, how AI is being used to find in-person connections, and what guardrails are needed to bring AI technology into such an intimate part of our lives. The interview has been edited for clarity and length.
Q: How does Rizz work?
A: Rizz is an AI dating assistant. If you’re stuck in a conversation or you don’t know how to open up on a dating app, you can pull out Rizz and upload a screenshot of a particular profile or conversation you’re having trouble with on that other platform. It will give you tons of suggested replies—and also a strategy on how you could start the conversation or respond to certain things.
The more you use Rizz, the more it understands what type of replies you like. And that trains the model to improve over time.
Q: Why launch this kind of app?
A: Three years ago, I personally found myself stuck in the middle of dating app conversations. Sometimes, I would take a screenshot to send to some of my friends and say, “Hey, what do I say next?” And we knew there had to be a better way.
The moment that ChatGPT hit the scene, that’s when we launched Rizz. We integrated the API technology with our product to make it possible. And we saw immediate traction. We’ve had more than 7.5 million downloads to date, growing about 30% month over month, since launching in 2022. There’s clear demand for this type of product.