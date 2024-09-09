Rizz dating app cofounder explains how AI works as a wingman

Roman Khaves, cofounder and CEO of Rizz, thinks so. The AI dating assistant app analyzes screenshots of conversations you’re having on other platforms—from Tinder to iMessage—and crafts reply suggestions. Rizz has amassed millions of downloads since launching in 2022, with more and more competition also emerging into the dating scene since.

Khaves recently spoke with the Associated Press about the demand for this kind of platform, how AI is being used to find in-person connections, and what guardrails are needed to bring AI technology into such an intimate part of our lives. The interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Q: How does Rizz work?

A: Rizz is an AI dating assistant. If you’re stuck in a conversation or you don’t know how to open up on a dating app, you can pull out Rizz and upload a screenshot of a particular profile or conversation you’re having trouble with on that other platform. It will give you tons of suggested replies—and also a strategy on how you could start the conversation or respond to certain things.