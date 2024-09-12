Fast company logo
Cultivating uniquely human skills can help workers adapt to technological disruption. Here’s a step-by-step guide to how to develop them yourself.

An ultimate guide to future-proofing your career

[Images: vladystock/Adobe Stock; Azee Jacobs/peopleimages.com/Adobe Stock]

BY Pascal Bornet7 minute read

In an age where artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping the workplace, workers across industries are grappling with a difficult question: How can we stay relevant? Especially in a world where machines are increasingly capable of performing tasks once exclusive to humans, many workers are trying to future-proof their careers. 

The answer lies in understanding which skills are uniquely human, and cannot be replicated by technology, which I call “humics.” Rather than frantically acquiring specific technical skills that may soon become obsolete, we need to focus on developing our uniquely human abilities, or humics. 

While there are many skills that humans possess, there are three core human abilities that workers should leverage in order to future-proof their careers: genuine creativity, critical thinking, and social authenticity. Unlike technical skills that can be learned and potentially automated, these foundational capabilities are inherent to human cognition and emotional intelligence—and they serve as the bedrock upon which we can build an array of adaptable, future-proof skills.

Here is an ultimate guide for how to develop these future-proof skills, and build a foundation of abilities that will allow you to adapt to today—and tomorrow’s—technological disruptions. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pascal Bornet is the author of IRREPLACEABLE: The Art of Standing Out in the Age of Artificial Intelligence (Wiley). He is an award-winning expert, author, and keynote speaker on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation More

