Salary budgets for 2025 are growing at a near record pace

BY Chris Morris2 minute read

Hiring is slowing across the country, but for people whose job is secure, a bigger paycheck could be on the way in 2025.

Salary budgets for next year are projected to increase at close to the fastest pace in two decades, according to a new report from The Conference Board, a nonprofit business research group with over 1,000 public and private company clients across 60 countries. While that’s not directly tied to people’s raises, it’s often one of the best barometers of upcoming salary increases. “Elevated wages are expected to continue into 2025,” said Dana M. Peterson, chief economist at The Conference Board, in a statement. “A shrinking labor supply is driving businesses to focus on retaining their current workforce, leading to sustained salary increases and higher real wage growth as inflation moderates.” Based on survey data from 300 compensation leaders, companies plan to increase their salary budgets by an average of 3.9% for the coming year. That’s slightly higher than 2024’s increase of 3.8%, but falls short of the 4.4% jump in 2023.

Increases will vary by industry, of course, but the insurance, energy/agriculture, and communications industries are poised to have the largest overall jumps. Trade and diversified services will see the lowest overall increases. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 4.2% in August, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics jobs report—and companies reported 142,000 new jobs, which was lower than expected. That cooling is worrisome to some economists, but a recession is far from a certainty, especially with the Federal Reserve poised to lower interest rates at its next meeting. The tight labor market will result in many companies rethinking onetime incentives, such as sign-on or retention bonuses. The Conference Board says a growing number plan to reduce their reliance on those methods. The number of companies that say they plan to discontinue retention bonuses is 5% higher than those who say they plan to introduce them this year. And the number of organizations that will stop giving sign-on bonuses is 3% higher than those that will roll them out.

That’s in part because the days of the Great Resignation/Big Quit are over—and employee turnover at companies has slowed considerably since 2022. To ensure those workers stay at their current jobs, employers are leaning into higher compensation levels and recognition programs. New titles will accompany those higher salaries, in many cases. Some 39% of the organizations The Conference Board spoke with said they plan to use those higher salary budgets to offer promotions to workers, with another 18% saying the money would be used to compensate for changes to role responsibilities. “To remain competitive and responsive to market dynamics, employers need to adjust their compensation strategies,” said Diana Scott, U.S. human capital center leader at The Conference Board. “Given fluctuating market conditions, leaders are increasing their use of compensation strategies that aren’t tied to base pay, like performance initiatives and other strategic priorities.”