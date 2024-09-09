AI developers and cloud providers may be required to report to the government

The U.S. Commerce Department said Monday it is proposing to require detailed reporting requirements for advanced artificial intelligence developers and cloud computing providers to ensure the technologies are safe and can withstand cyberattacks .

The proposal from the department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) would set mandatory reporting to the federal government about development activities of “frontier” AI models and computing clusters.

It would also require reporting on cybersecurity measures as well as outcomes from so-called red-teaming efforts like testing for dangerous capabilities including the ability to assist in cyberattacks or lowering barriers to entry for non-experts to develop chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear weapons.

External red-teaming has been used for years in cybersecurity to identify new risks, with the term referring to U.S. Cold War simulations where the enemy was termed the “red team.”