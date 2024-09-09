Users beware: This ongoing WhatsApp glitch means photos you send are less private than you think

WhatsApp is one of the most trusted sites used by Gen Z. According to the company, more than half of Americans between the ages of 18 and 35 have the app on their devices. It has also become a way for users to communicate abroad, as well as a more social environment than other messaging platforms as the app has rolled out community chats .

One notable reason many users have flocked to the site is because it seems to prioritize security for users. However, this week, privacy concerns are being raised about a reported bug that affects WhatsApp’s “view once” feature.

“View once” is exactly what it sounds like. When a user sends a photo or video in the mode, the receiving viewer only gets to glimpse it one time before it disappears. The feature has been part of the site since August 2021, and was also enabled for voice messages later that year.

The Zengo X Research Team exposed the glitch this week in a blog post. “The Zengo X Research Team has discovered that WhatsApp’s ‘view once’ media feature, intended for increased privacy, is completely broken and can be trivially bypassed,” researcher Tal Be’ery wrote. The blog noted that the team notified Meta of the bug, but felt it was important to explain it to users, as it was already “exploited in the wild.”