What a crewless Starliner capsule return means for NASA and Boeing, according to a former commander of the ISS

Boeing’s crew transport space capsule, the Starliner, returned to Earth without its two-person crew right after midnight Eastern time on September 7. Its remotely piloted return marked the end of a fraught test flight to the International Space Station that left two astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Sunita “Suni” Williams, on the station for months longer than intended after thruster failures led NASA to deem the capsule unsafe to pilot back.
Wilmore and Williams will stay on the ISS until February 2025, when they’ll return to Earth on a SpaceX Dragon capsule.
The Conversation U.S. asked former commander of the ISS Michael Fossum about NASA’s decision to return the craft uncrewed, the future of the Starliner program, and its crew’s extended stay at the space station.
What does this decision mean for NASA?
NASA awarded contracts to both Boeing and SpaceX in 2014 to provide crew transport vehicles to the ISS via the Commercial Crew Program. At the start of the program, most bets were on Boeing to take the lead because of its extensive aerospace experience.
However, SpaceX moved very quickly with its new rocket, the Falcon 9, and its cargo ship, Dragon. While SpaceX suffered some early failures during testing, it was aggressive in building, testing, and learning from each failure. In 2020, SpaceX successfully launched its first test crew to the ISS.
Meanwhile, Boeing struggled through some development setbacks. The outcome of this first test flight is a huge disappointment for Boeing and NASA. But NASA leadership has expressed its support for Boeing, and many experts, including me, believe it remains in the agency’s best interest to have more than one American crew launch system to support continued human space operations.
NASA is also continuing its exchange partnership with Russia. This partnership provides the agency with multiple ways to get crew members to and from the space station.