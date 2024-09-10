What a crewless Starliner capsule return means for NASA and Boeing, according to a former commander of the ISS

Boeing’s crew transport space capsule, the Starliner , returned to Earth without its two-person crew right after midnight Eastern time on September 7. Its remotely piloted return marked the end of a fraught test flight to the International Space Station that left two astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Sunita “Suni” Williams , on the station for months longer than intended after thruster failures led NASA to deem the capsule unsafe to pilot back.

Wilmore and Williams will stay on the ISS until February 2025, when they’ll return to Earth on a SpaceX Dragon capsule.

The Conversation U.S. asked former commander of the ISS Michael Fossum about NASA’s decision to return the craft uncrewed, the future of the Starliner program, and its crew’s extended stay at the space station.

What does this decision mean for NASA?

NASA awarded contracts to both Boeing and SpaceX in 2014 to provide crew transport vehicles to the ISS via the Commercial Crew Program. At the start of the program, most bets were on Boeing to take the lead because of its extensive aerospace experience.