Hybrid work is growing the fastest in these 5 industries

Hybrid work is among the most common—and most desired—flexible work arrangements. In fact, a recent FlexJobs survey revealed that the majority of workers want some form of remote work, with 37% reporting that hybrid jobs are their preferred work arrangement.
Good news for job seekers: Hybrid careers are on the rise in key areas. To help job seekers pinpoint which career fields offer the most prospects for hybrid remote jobs in 2024, FlexJobs is covering the five top-growing industries for hybrid jobs.
Hybrid work is defined as any professional-level role that blends in-person and remote work, allowing employees to work at home part of the time.
From March 1 to August 31 of this year, FlexJobs analyzed its extensive jobs database to identify the emerging hybrid career categories with 10% or more growth. These are the top five we identified:
Among these five categories, account management saw the highest growth rate (62%) in hybrid job postings over the past six months. Bilingual, HR and recruiting, and administrative fields followed, with each category growing upwards of 30% in the total number of hybrid job postings. And while bookkeeping scaled the most modestly of the five categories, it also saw significant gains (10%) in hybrid work-from-home jobs.
The top-growing industries exclude career categories that typically lead the hybrid and flexible job marketplace, such as computer and IT, accounting and finance, marketing, customer service, and project management.
“These expanding hybrid career fields are a testament to the companies and industries embracing flexible work options for their teams,” said Toni Frana, Lead Career Expert at FlexJobs. “With the work landscape undergoing significant transformations in recent years, FlexJobs’s latest data suggests that even amid slowed hiring patterns and a cooling labor market, the momentum for hybrid jobs and workplace flexibility is still in demand.”