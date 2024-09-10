Hybrid work is growing the fastest in these 5 industries

Hybrid work is among the most common—and most desired —flexible work arrangements. In fact, a recent FlexJobs survey revealed that the majority of workers want some form of remote work, with 37% reporting that hybrid jobs are their preferred work arrangement.

Good news for job seekers: Hybrid careers are on the rise in key areas. To help job seekers pinpoint which career fields offer the most prospects for hybrid remote jobs in 2024, FlexJobs is covering the five top-growing industries for hybrid jobs.

Hybrid work is defined as any professional-level role that blends in-person and remote work, allowing employees to work at home part of the time.

From March 1 to August 31 of this year, FlexJobs analyzed its extensive jobs database to identify the emerging hybrid career categories with 10% or more growth. These are the top five we identified: