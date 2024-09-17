From exclusive to inviting: How approachable luxury is transforming hospitality

BY Signia by Hilton3 minute read

Luxury hospitality is back and booming. According to a 2024 McKinsey & Company report, demand for upscale tourism and hospitality is expected to grow faster than any other travel segment. However, as this industry continues to evolve, so does the modern traveler and the type of stay they are looking for.

A growing number of travelers are shifting their preferences toward “approachable luxury,” a trend that prioritizes elevated amenities, exceptional service, and distinctive experiences in a more relaxed, less formal atmosphere. McKinsey’s research found that more than a third of those seeking this type of travel have net worths ranging from $100,000 to $1 million, noting they are also discerning in their spending. “There’s a clear shift in recent years in what hotel guests desire in a premiere hotel stay, whether they’re traveling for leisure, business or to attend a meeting. It’s a trend largely shaped by Gen Z and millennials reinventing what luxury means,” said Teddy Berlin, brand leader, Signia by Hilton. “Guests are looking for an exceptional and welcoming experience that feels authentic. They want to spend their valuable and sometimes limited time in spaces that resonate with their values but also travel style.” DESIGNING FOR COMFORT AND CONNECTIONS Travelers want to spend their time in well-designed spaces that make them feel comfortable and public areas that lend themselves to gathering and connecting. Striking that balance is Signia by Hilton’s flagship and newest hotel in downtown Atlanta with vibrant social spaces that emanate southern warmth, curated art collections, and floor-to-ceiling glass walls that filter in natural light, offering panoramic views of downtown.

CURATED CULINARY FOR GUESTS AND LOCALS Today’s travelers are looking for exceptional dining and drinking, whether on the road or at home. That may not always mean fine dining as travelers gravitate toward experiences that are authentic and approachable, while still satisfying the appetite for a vibrant ambiance, outstanding service, and delicious food crafted with locally sourced ingredients. And the dining options need to fit into their schedule, whether that means cocktails with a colleague, a salad on-the-go, or an exceptional dinner to celebrate a milestone or wow clients. Less important is the tablecloth; more important are the special touches at the table to create memorable dining experiences that people will talk about long after the last bite or sip. A personalized and memorable moment at Signia by Hilton Atlanta is the table-side martini service at Capolinea, the signature restaurant. An interactive and personal cocktail experience features liquid nitrogen that ensures perfectly chilled original and unique martinis with every pour. “There’s nothing like a tableside, ice-cold Gabagool martini, made from capicola- and spicy salami-infused vodka, garnished with a sundried tomato and ricotta-stuffed olive to surprise and delight the senses,” added Berlin. Experiential touches and an array of options catering to every tastebud—including stylish sports bars, signature restaurants, elevated grab-and-go, destination lobby bars, and more—makes Signia by Hilton a draw for not only guests but locals as well.

UPGRADED WELLNESS Hotels must also go beyond the ordinary to pamper and rejuvenate guests. There’s an expectation among travelers that they can maintain their wellness routines while on the road. Guests look for state-of-the-art fitness centers with the latest workout machines, yoga stations, and group fitness, along with spas with innovative beauty treatments. Travelers are also redefining wellness. In addition to fitness centers and spas; resort-style pools, golf courses, and easy access to outdoor spaces for running, biking, and other athletic pursuits are prioritized. Those looking to practice their wellness regimen on their own time can opt for an in-room Peloton Bike and enjoy spa and mindfulness amenities, including air purifiers, aromatherapy infusions, and SleepHub sound technologies. ELEVATED SERVICE AT CLUB SIGNIA Today, exceptional hospitality and elevated service are abundant, making it crucial to deliver stand out amenities and best-in-class service at every touchpoint. Club Signia, inspired by private membership clubs, redefines the traditional executive lounge and provides access to bespoke spaces and services that command a premium. In addition to enjoying elevated guest rooms and co-working dens, a private lounge offers made-to-order food and drinks available all day, as well as entertaining cooking demonstrations. Service is attentive and tailored to individual preferences, and guests who book with Club Signia are assigned a personal Club Ambassador dedicated to ensuring their desired preferences and experiences are met from arrival to departure.