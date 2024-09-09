PLTR, DELL rally on news of replacing American Airlines, Etsy in S&P 500: Here’s how the index makes its calls

BY Jennifer Mattson1 minute read

Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) and Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) are rallying on news they’ll be joining the S&P 500 later this month. S&P Global, which runs the index, says the tech giants, along with insurance provider Erie Indemnity (NASD: ERIE), will be added before the start of trading on September 23. The move is part of a quarterly rebalancing of the S&P indexes.

Palantir stock was up 13% in midday trading, and Dell was up 4%. So how does the index choose companies, anyway? Can anyone join? Well, to begin with, the companies are replacing three other heavy-hitters: American Airlines Group (NASD:AAL), Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO), and Etsy (NASD:ETSY). American Airlines and Bio-Rad, a life sciences manufacturer, will move to the S&P MidCap 400, and retailer Etsy will move down to the S&P SmallCap 600.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Shares of American and Etsy rose Monday, with Bio-Rad losing ground. The Standard and Poor’s 500 measures the performance of the top 500 companies listed on a major U.S. stock exchange. According to S&P Global, the decision is made by a committee, which chooses among eligible stocks, taking into account which sectors they represent. Among the key requirements: “A company must have a sizable-enough market capitalization to qualify as a large-cap stock. It also must have sufficient float, or percentage of shares available for public trading,” the index says.