Palantir’s share price is up double digits after it was announced that it and Dell would replace the other companies this September.

PLTR, DELL rally on news of replacing American Airlines, Etsy in S&P 500: Here’s how the index makes its calls

[Images: Hero Design/Adobe Stock, elovich/Adobe Stock]

BY Jennifer Mattson1 minute read

Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) and Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) are rallying on news they’ll be joining the S&P 500 later this month. S&P Global, which runs the index, says the tech giants, along with insurance provider Erie Indemnity (NASD: ERIE), will be added before the start of trading on September 23. The move is part of a quarterly rebalancing of the S&P indexes.

Palantir stock was up 13% in midday trading, and Dell was up 4%.

So how does the index choose companies, anyway? Can anyone join?

Well, to begin with, the companies are replacing three other heavy-hitters: American Airlines Group (NASD:AAL), Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO), and Etsy (NASD:ETSY). American Airlines and Bio-Rad, a life sciences manufacturer, will move to the S&P MidCap 400, and retailer Etsy will move down to the S&P SmallCap 600.

Shares of American and Etsy rose Monday, with Bio-Rad losing ground.

The Standard and Poor’s 500 measures the performance of the top 500 companies listed on a major U.S. stock exchange.

According to S&P Global, the decision is made by a committee, which chooses among eligible stocks, taking into account which sectors they represent. Among the key requirements: “A company must have a sizable-enough market capitalization to qualify as a large-cap stock. It also must have sufficient float, or percentage of shares available for public trading,” the index says.

In other words, the stock must have a large market cap (in the billions of dollars), be listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, or CBOE, and have a public float of at least 50% of its shares outstanding.

Replacing a stock generally requires a “significant change in a constituent company’s core business or a major corporate action,” the index says.

As changes to the S&P 500 are generally made in response to corporate actions and market developments, they can be made at any time. The committee can also delete a company from the index if the stock has been delisted or the company declares bankruptcy.

