80% of the information we generate becomes ‘dark data.’ This is how to bring it to light

According to NASA , “matter” is any substance that has mass and occupies space. But there’s more to the universe than the matter we can see. Dark matter and dark energy are mysterious substances that affect and shape the cosmos, and scientists are still trying to figure them out.

What if we were to look at the amount of data created over the last two decades or more in the same way? If dark matter makes up 85% of the matter in the universe, in the earthly world of business intelligence and analytics, only about 20% of information is numeric and easily studied using statistical techniques. This means the other 80% is largely invisible, like dark matter, silently influencing many outcomes in business and the larger world without being subject to scientific, objective, scaled study.

Now, with the capabilities of generative AI (GenAI), and specifically large language models (LLMs), scientists can examine this unstructured, dark data, in new and exciting ways, leading to vast modern analytical capabilities that can unlock new meaning in all the world’s information. For leaders, this capability heralds a sea change and presents early AI adopters with a rare chance for true competitive advantage.

Where the dark data lives now

The hunt to civilize and harness the insights contained in dark data is well underway. In the modern digital world, a continual barrage of text data is constantly created through news and social posts. But this dark data can’t be processed at scale with traditional means.