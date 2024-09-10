Why your McDonald’s McFlurry looks different today

Say goodbye to the plastic McFlurry cup lid.
To meet its sustainability goals, McDonald’s has redesigned the packaging for its McFlurry by ditching the plastic top for a four-flap cup that will be used to serve the dessert item, as well as a new fun-size Mini McFlurry.
The packaging, which is already available in Canada and Indonesia, just rolled out in the U.S. McDonald’s USA tells Fast Company the four-flap cup is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council and contributes to responsibly managed forests.
McDonald’s says it wants 100% of its primary guest packaging items—all disposable containers, cups, clamshells, napkins, lids, straws, and other packaging for guest food—to be made from renewable, recycled, or certified materials by the end of 2025. The company says it’s working to eliminate unnecessary packaging, make it easier for customers to recycle, and increase its use of recycled materials to reach its goals. While not all of McDonald’s attempts at packaging innovation have caught on, by completely eliminating the McFlurry’s plastic lid, this new design could be a winner.
“Packaging updates like this matter,” Michael Gonda, chief impact officer of North America for McDonald’s, said in a statement. “Not only is this a fun new way for our U.S. fans to enjoy the McFlurry [but] we’re also moving one step closer to fulfilling our packaging and waste commitments.”
As for the new size option, the burger chain is advertising the Mini McFlurry as a sweet treat for yourself or “a friend who always wants ‘just a bite.’” Like McDonald’s $5 Meal Deal introduced this summer, though, it’s also a play for inflation-weary customers put off by rising fast-food prices.
Squeezed by penny-pinching customers and facing down sustainability goal deadlines that draw closer each day, McDonald’s may have found a solution that kills two birds with one stone. By introducing more environmentally friendly food packaging in smaller sizing, the company is reducing plastic waste and giving its customers a cheaper option at the same time.