Why your McDonald’s McFlurry looks different today

To meet its sustainability goals, McDonald’s has redesigned the packaging for its McFlurry by ditching the plastic top for a four-flap cup that will be used to serve the dessert item, as well as a new fun-size Mini McFlurry.

The packaging, which is already available in Canada and Indonesia, just rolled out in the U.S. McDonald’s USA tells Fast Company the four-flap cup is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council and contributes to responsibly managed forests.

[Photo: McDonald’s]

McDonald’s says it wants 100% of its primary guest packaging items—all disposable containers, cups, clamshells, napkins, lids, straws, and other packaging for guest food—to be made from renewable, recycled, or certified materials by the end of 2025. The company says it’s working to eliminate unnecessary packaging, make it easier for customers to recycle, and increase its use of recycled materials to reach its goals. While not all of McDonald’s attempts at packaging innovation have caught on, by completely eliminating the McFlurry’s plastic lid, this new design could be a winner.