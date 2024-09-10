The Brooklyn Museum gets a new, architecture-inspired logo

For its 200th anniversary this year, the Brooklyn Museum got itself a new logo, and it’s inspired by the museum’s neoclassical architecture.
“One of the main points of inspiration for the new identity was looking at our own history, but even more specifically at our large, imposing neoclassical building,” Adam O’Reilly, the museum’s director of graphic design, tells Fast Company.
The museum has a history of adapting its building to be more inviting to the public—from a modernist museum director in the 1930s who tore down a neoclassical staircase in the front of the building to make the entrance more inviting, to a more recently built pavilion. That spirit of making exquisitely designed architecture welcoming to the general public informed the rebrand.
“We really interpreted all of these kind of architectural moves trying to make this neoclassical building more friendly to try to develop a visual language that reflected that,” O’Reilly says.
The range of grays in the new color palette are drawn from the building’s limestone, and the double dots that show up throughout the brand mimic the decorative circles that separate the names of great thinkers engraved on the building’s facade.
The team chose a modernist sans-serif typeface for its friendliness. The typeface includes ligatures, or characters that link two letters together, including the overlapping double O in Brooklyn and the combined U and M that show up twice in “museum.”
Designers extended the logic of the double Os across the brand system. The treatment shows up in the museum’s new merchandise, for example, in an “I Love Brooklyn Museum” sticker that places the museum logo between red hearts, and a key chain with two key rings, one on each side of the logo.
“With all the pieces we’re really trying to reflect back the brand and the creativity of the museum,” says Amber Luan, director of merchandising and retail strategy, about the museum’s new gift shop items. The colors for its water bottles and key chains are inspired by Brooklyn scenes like Prospect Park, brownstones, and cherry blossoms in the spring. “We wanted to make sure the assortment was really colorful and felt very accessible and really, really fun.”
The identity is the result of a collaboration between the Brooklyn Museum’s in-house design team and Other Means, a Brooklyn-based graphic design studio whose past projects include identities for MoMA PS1 and Artnet. A year of audience research found that despite its neoclassical building, people didn’t see the Brooklyn Museum as an “elite” institution. In fact, visitors sometimes referred to it as “the people’s museum,” even though “that’s not something we’ve ever used as a tagline,” O’Reilly says.
The museum needed an identity capable of suiting highbrow exhibitions and accessible community programming alike, not to mention relaying the feeling of home for Brooklyn residents, who make up many of the museum’s regular visitors. By paying homage to the museum’s building in a fun, consistent way, the designers seem to have accomplished their mission.