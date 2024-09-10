The Brooklyn Museum gets a new, architecture-inspired logo

BY Hunter Schwarz2 minute read

For its 200th anniversary this year, the Brooklyn Museum got itself a new logo, and it’s inspired by the museum’s neoclassical architecture.

“One of the main points of inspiration for the new identity was looking at our own history, but even more specifically at our large, imposing neoclassical building,” Adam O’Reilly, the museum’s director of graphic design, tells Fast Company. [Photo: courtesy Brooklyn Museum] The museum has a history of adapting its building to be more inviting to the public—from a modernist museum director in the 1930s who tore down a neoclassical staircase in the front of the building to make the entrance more inviting, to a more recently built pavilion. That spirit of making exquisitely designed architecture welcoming to the general public informed the rebrand. [Photo: courtesy Brooklyn Museum] “We really interpreted all of these kind of architectural moves trying to make this neoclassical building more friendly to try to develop a visual language that reflected that,” O’Reilly says.

The range of grays in the new color palette are drawn from the building’s limestone, and the double dots that show up throughout the brand mimic the decorative circles that separate the names of great thinkers engraved on the building’s facade. The team chose a modernist sans-serif typeface for its friendliness. The typeface includes ligatures, or characters that link two letters together, including the overlapping double O in Brooklyn and the combined U and M that show up twice in “museum.” [Photo: courtesy Brooklyn Museum] Designers extended the logic of the double Os across the brand system. The treatment shows up in the museum’s new merchandise, for example, in an “I Love Brooklyn Museum” sticker that places the museum logo between red hearts, and a key chain with two key rings, one on each side of the logo.