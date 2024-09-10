Jell-O’s new inflatable furniture lets you sit on a Jell-O mold

BY Jeff Beer1 minute read

There’s just something about Jell-O that immediately grabs the eye. Its shine, its ability to be formed in any shape, a rainbow of color options. That’s why it has evolved into something beyond a mere childhood dessert delight—its a bona-fide cultural object at this point. There’s artwork, disgusting bar shots, and of course, the dreaded (and glorious) salad genre.

Now, Jell-O has a new category: furniture. The Kraft Heinz-owned brand just launched the Jelly Collection by JELL-O. It includes four inflatable chairs, available in yellow, green, red, and orange, to mark the brand’s best-selling flavors: lemon, lime, strawberry, and orange. Each features smooth, rounded curves of a gelatin mold. It’s sure to excite anyone who ever dreamed of sitting on a 20th Century American delicacy. [Photo: Noah Fecks/Jell-O] Tyler Parker, brand manager of desserts at Kraft Heinz, says the new collection is a brand response to the ongoing jelly home decor trend. “It felt like the perfect opportunity to combine the iconic Jell-O molds with this design trend,” says Parker.

Tasty trending According to Jell-O, the refrigerated desserts category has grown more than 33% over the past five years. The brand underwent a logo and packaging redesign in 2023, but now Jell-O is clearly aiming to tap into the ongoing pop cultural surge in branded merch. From McDonald’s streetwear to KFC Crocs, the Ikea bag pillow to the Cheetos Duster—quirky product extensions and collabs have grown past the novelty stage to become a marketing norm in order to stoke fan excitement, along with social virality and earned media. [Photo: Noah Fecks/Jell-O] “There’s a growing appetite for unique, ownable branded products that not only tap into popular trends, but also evoke a strong emotional connection,” says Parker. “We’ve blended our heritage with trending cultural conversations to delight our audience with a truly original offering.” And Jell-O is well positioned to take advantage. Inflatable furniture has been having a moment, thanks to space-constrained apartment dwellers who view it as an easy way to pack up and move.