What Bank of America learned about employee happiness when it offered paid sabbaticals

BY Kate Phillips3 minute read

Sometimes, when you launch a new employee benefit, uptake is slow. It’s hard to build awareness or buy-in, even if it’s a very strong offering. But as it turns out, that wasn’t true here at Bank Of America when we started offering folks paid sabbaticals to simply . . . not work.

In 2023, we launched a sabbatical program for long-standing Bank of America employees who had been with the company for 15 years or more. Fast forward to today, and more than 15,000 employees have already taken their time off. By the end of the year, we anticipate more than 21,000 employees will have taken a four- to six-week sabbatical. With this growing cohort to consider, here’s what we’ve learned so far. Not everyone wants to climb a mountain We were surprised to find that while a lot of people used their time to travel and take once-in-a-lifetime adventures (yes, someone went skydiving), many Bank of America employees chose to stay closer to home, hanging out with family, reconnecting with loved ones and friends or just catching up on everyday tasks. One of our teammates used her time to redo her driveway, and she was thrilled to finally check it off her to-do list. My own sabbatical was largely spent connecting with my two young sons and hitting the tennis court and yoga studio, focusing on family and wellness. We hear more stories of “stay-at-home sabbaticals” than anything else, and employees have come back refreshed, recharged and appreciative of a long, peaceful break.

When leaders take their paid sabbaticals, it’s good for the whole team A senior executive on our team recently took her full paid sabbatical to volunteer in Nepal and shared the experience afterward with the whole company. That sends a loud-and-clear message: Everyone has permission to take this time off. It’s not just offered, it’s encouraged. According to Pew Research Center, nearly half of all U.S. workers who receive paid time off don’t take all of it, often because they worry about falling behind on work or leaning too much on their colleagues for coverage. That’s not a healthy work culture. When employees can unplug and reinvest in their personal lives, the company thrives—and that was a driving force for this program. I took my full sabbatical and encouraged every eligible person on my team to consider taking their full time off, too. Sabbaticals are good for morale When an employee returns from sabbatical, their colleagues will naturally ask: So, what did you do? That question opens the door for teammates to share something special in their life outside work. For example, one employee spent her time resuming her life-long passion as a singer. Another colleague traveled across the country to spend time with grandchildren. Sharing these experiences and personal priorities allows our Bank of America employees to bring more of their full selves to work and connect with one another in new ways.