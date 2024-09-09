Big Lots bankruptcy: List of closing store locations in new Chapter 11 filing as retailer announces sale to private equity

BY Tracy Brown Hamilton5 minute read

Discount home goods retailer Big Lots has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after warning it had “substantial doubt” about its survival. As part of its efforts to stabilize, the company is closing a significant number of stores. The bankruptcy follows a series of financial losses, a shrinking customer base, and escalating operational costs.

The struggling retailer secured $707.5 million in financing to maintain its operations during the restructuring process, and announced plans to sell its business to Nexus Capital Management, a private equity firm, which has been named the “stalking horse bidder”—a designation that means that Nexus’s offer sets the minimum bid in a court-supervised auction, with the sale expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024 if no higher bids emerge. In a statement, CEO Bruce Thorn said, “The actions we are taking today will enable us to move forward with new owners who believe in our business and provide financial stability. We aim to optimize our operational footprint, enhance performance, and reinforce our position as a leader in extreme value.” He added that, while most store locations remain profitable, the company will focus on a more streamlined footprint to operate more efficiently and better serve its customers.

What went wrong? Big Lots’s financial situation had been deteriorating for some time. In recent quarters, it has reported steep declines in sales, further pressuring its balance sheet. The company’s struggles are emblematic of broader challenges in the retail sector, which has seen an uptick in bankruptcy filings in 2024 as consumers tighten their spending. Inflation, increased competition, and changes in consumer habits have hit discount retailers like Big Lots particularly hard. According to S&P Global, 21 retailers had filed for bankruptcy by mid-July.

While customers continue to seek value, they are not necessarily opting for low-cost items. “The prevailing economic trends have been particularly challenging to Big Lots, as its core customers curbed their discretionary spending on the home and seasonal product categories that represent a significant portion of the company’s revenue,” the company explained. Despite these challenges, Big Lots has stated that its second-quarter results are in line with its previous guidance. The full results, originally scheduled for release on September 6, have been postponed until September 12. The company remains focused on restructuring its operations and completing the sale to Nexus Capital in hopes of stabilizing its future. The retailer operates around 1,400 stores across the United States and employs more than 30,000 workers.