Google’s Privacy Sandbox creates an uneven playing field, small ad-tech firms say

Smaller ad-tech firms are raising competition concerns over Google’s long-brewing cookies alternative, Privacy Sandbox, at a time when the internet giant’s digital ads business is already under U.S. and UK scrutiny.
The U.S. and UK regulators suspect that Privacy Sandbox, which has been in the making for five years, could give Google too much control over the digital advertising market, harming competition.
Google’s dominance through Chrome and Android platforms, which command the lion’s share of internet users, makes adapting to Privacy Sandbox a critical necessity for ad-tech firms.
However, the investigations and potential technology development delays are hurting smaller ad-tech firms, as the burgeoning costs due to adoption delays for Privacy Sandbox will put them at a disadvantage against well-heeled rivals.
At least 11 ad executives told Reuters that Privacy Sandbox may create an uneven playing field that favors larger firms with greater funding and technical prowess.
Privacy Sandbox is a set of technologies that aims to enhance user privacy by anonymizing data, implementing stricter access controls, and targeting groups of users rather than individuals. It was developed to replace cookies, which are used for tracking and targeting individual users.
Google’s initial plan to phase out third-party cookies in Chrome and replace them with the Privacy Sandbox met with significant opposition from ad-tech companies and antitrust regulators, compelling the search giant to backtrack.