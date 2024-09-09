Apple iPhone 16 event: How to watch live in every time zone, iOS 18 updates, watches, AI, and more

BY Michael Grothaus3 minute read

Today is the most important day of the year for Apple. It’s when the company unveils its new lineup of iPhones, which will be the main driver behind its revenues for the next 12 months. Today’s event is officially dubbed “It’s Glowtime,” and that is likely in reference to the new glowing border that iOS 18 features when users activate Siri and its enhanced AI features.

Here’s what you need to know about the Apple iPhone 16 event. Apple iPhone 16 event: AI focus Though today’s event will unveil new hardware, Apple is also expected to focus heavily on the new artificial intelligence features baked into the iPhone’s upcoming operating system, iOS 18. Expect its new AI platform, Apple Intelligence, to get a lot of attention. Apple iPhone 16 event: New iPhones When it comes to new hardware, the new iPhone 16 lineup will be the star of the show. Four new iPhones are expected, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

All new iPhones are expected to get the A18 chipset, which will power Apple Intelligence tasks. They all will reportedly have slightly larger screen sizes and better cameras. The iPhone 16 Pro series is also expected to debut a new physical “capture” button that is said to enable DSLR-like abilities for the phone’s camera. Apple iPhone 16 event: New Apple Watches Apple is also expected to unveil new Apple Watches today. Expect to see the Apple Watch Series 10, which may have a thinner body than the current Series 9 Apple Watch. It also may have upgraded health sensors.

The entry-level Apple Watch SE is also rumored to be getting a revamp. Apple is said to be doing away with its aluminum body in favor of a plastic one. A plastic body will make the watch more durable and also help keep costs down, so Apple could offer it at a price less than the current SE goes for. As for the Apple Watch Ultra, the new version may come in an additional color and feature whatever health sensor upgrades the Series 10 gets. Apple iPhone 16 event: New AirPods Finally, Apple is expected to debut new AirPods at the event today. There are reportedly two versions of AirPods 4 that will launch. One is a low-cost entry-level earbud and the other higher-end model is expected to include features like active noise cancelation (ANC).

Both new AirPods should also see USB-C added to their charging cases. Apple iPhone 16 event: New Software Of course, Apple will also show off the final versions of the new operating systems that power their devices. This includes iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and visionOS 2. Apple iPhone 16 event: Global times Apple’s “It’s Glowtime” event officially kicks off at 10 a.m. Pacific Time today, Monday, September 9, 2024. Here’s how that time translates for major cities in other time zones around the world: