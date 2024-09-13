The workplace can help curb the loneliness epidemic. Here’s how

In a 2023 report , the U.S Surgeon General Vivek Murthy made the following statement: “Loneliness and isolation represent profound threats to our health and well-being.” This is a succinct summary of the loneliness epidemic currently plaguing our society—an epidemic that seems to be worsening based on the latest available data.

For me, the workplace—whether the U.S. Navy or corporate—has always been a source of community and structure. Was it perfect? No. Was it a family? No. But I felt engaged and part of a team doing important work. As colleagues, we also collectively shared the highs and lows of our professional lives.

According to a new Gallup mental health study, one in five workers experience feelings of loneliness, and a recent Cigna poll found that the number of U.S. adults who call themselves lonely has climbed to 58% from 46% in 2018.

The average person spends approximately one-third of their life at work, so it’s easy to view the workplace as a catalyst for these feelings of isolation. But what if instead, the workplace can be part of the solution?