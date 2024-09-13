The workplace can help curb the loneliness epidemic. Here’s how

In a 2023 report, the U.S Surgeon General Vivek Murthy made the following statement: “Loneliness and isolation represent profound threats to our health and well-being.” This is a succinct summary of the loneliness epidemic currently plaguing our society—an epidemic that seems to be worsening based on the latest available data.
For me, the workplace—whether the U.S. Navy or corporate—has always been a source of community and structure. Was it perfect? No. Was it a family? No. But I felt engaged and part of a team doing important work. As colleagues, we also collectively shared the highs and lows of our professional lives.
According to a new Gallup mental health study, one in five workers experience feelings of loneliness, and a recent Cigna poll found that the number of U.S. adults who call themselves lonely has climbed to 58% from 46% in 2018.
The average person spends approximately one-third of their life at work, so it’s easy to view the workplace as a catalyst for these feelings of isolation. But what if instead, the workplace can be part of the solution?
Organizations have the power to create relationships, restore trust, and instill a sense of safety and decency that many workers feel has diminished in recent years. But to do that, they need to start fostering a supportive and inclusive work environment, starting at the top.
How can business leaders make meaningful progress in combating the loneliness epidemic and workplace mental health crisis?
1. Establish a people-first leadership mentality
Compassion is a powerful management tool. Approximately 43% of workers worry that disclosing mental health issues will have a negative impact on their employment and career advancement, according to a 2023 survey by the American Psychological Association. These fears prevent them from seeking help that would allow them to bring their best selves to work.