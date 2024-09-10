The role of technology in sustainability

BY Namrata Sandhu3 minute read

The fashion industry is at a pivotal juncture. As a significant contributor to global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, it’s vital for the industry to pivot towards sustainable practices, especially given the expected 40% growth in GHG emissions predicted by 2030.

Embracing sustainability isn’t just an ethical choice anymore—it’s a strategic imperative that aligns with both consumer expectations and long-term viability. Empower consumers with transparency Transparency is the first step towards transformative change. Nielsen research found that 94% of consumers offer loyalty to brands giving complete supply chain transparency, while 39% agree they will potentially switch brands if another is more transparent. I’m really proud of the Vaayu team for last year’s collaboration with ASKET to pioneer the world’s first-ever Impact Receipt. It offers customers the opportunity to visualize a data breakdown of the environmental impact of each purchase they make, empowering them with knowledge about what it takes to create the specific garment/s in their order.

“The Impact Receipt is about setting a new standard,” explains August Bard Bringéus, ASKET’s cofounder. “It not only informs our customers about their purchases but also integrates seamlessly with Vaayu’s technology to make this data comprehensible and actionable.” The Impact Receipt provides brands with a tangible example of how to share climate impact data and credible, non-greenwashing claims with their customers, empowering them to make informed decisions that contribute to a more sustainable future. Leverage cutting-edge technology for sustainability Technology is crucial in mapping and reducing fashion’s environmental impact. It’s the only way forward for speed and scale and the reason I started Vaayu in 2020. Vaayu’s advanced AI software integrates into our partners’ systems, pulling, calculating, and analyzing real-time environmental impact data. These product-level assessments allow companies like ASKET to continuously refine their approach to product design, ensuring decisions are backed by robust, scientific data.

“By harnessing Vaayu’s innovative technology, we can dynamically adjust our practices to minimize our environmental footprint,” says Bringéus. Set new standards through innovation Technological innovation can facilitate significant environmental benefits, and help set industry benchmarks. My goal with Vaayu was not just to help brands and businesses assess impact, but to drive market leaders toward lower impact clear, actionable insights that help brands like ASKET lead by example. Bringéus says, “To create a prosperous future, we need an entire system overhaul, embracing business models that are more equitable and resilient. The turning point will be reached when legislation and policy drive the old, unsustainable ways of operating out of business. Digital technology platforms, in particular, can act as a powerful catalyst.”

I truly believe that businesses are more likely to reach and engage more conscious consumers by adhering to and helping sculpt industry impact standards via the technologies they use, including those that help them remain compliant with legislation while in tandem contributing to wider industry initiatives. These efforts help captivate a new audience, winning their hearts—and their wallets. We’ve seen our partners reap significant lucrative benefits, and in fact, the market has seen 79% of consumers alter their buying practices due to companies’ ESG and inclusivity practices. Technology investment is seen as a key enabler in meeting these new requirements and enhancing overall ESG and reporting effectiveness. A collaborative path to industry transformation Sustainability in fashion requires collective effort and shared commitment. This collaborative approach is crucial for achieving substantial and lasting environmental improvements across the industry.

“Partnerships, like ours with Vaayu, amplify our ability to address complex sustainability challenges,” says Bringéus. Our work with ASKET is just one example of how strategic collaborations and innovative technologies can transform our operations and lead the way toward a more sustainable and responsible fashion industry. Through global brand partnerships with companies like ASKET, LETRANGE, Veja, and Axel Arigato, and circular fashion leaders including Vinted and Vestiaire Collective, we are leading the industry to adopt and champion the processes and practices that will define its future.