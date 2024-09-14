Gut check: Can this company’s microbiome tests improve your health?

Inside our bodies lies a flourishing ecosystem of microorganisms. This microbiome of bacteria and viruses has a powerful impact on our health, but the exact nuances of how are still being filled in.

Health company Viome Life Sciences believes it has some answers. Viome’s audacious promise to customers is that it can analyze their saliva, stool, or blood and produce health reports on their microbiome, accompanied by personalized dietary and supplement recommendations that will improve their health. (Viome also sells personalized supplements, toothpaste, and lozenges that it says can promote better microbiome health.)

To do this, Viome uses proprietary technology to analyze its customers’ microbiome. RNA contains the recipe from DNA that directs a cell to build proteins. By sequencing a customer’s RNA, Viome is able to understand what bacteria is in their microbiome. It then uses its proprietary AI algorithms to compare this to a large sample to understand who is at risk for certain diseases and make dietary and supplement recommendations. Viome founder Naveen Jain says Viome has built a database in excess of 100 quadrillion biological datapoints from people in more than 90 countries.

It’s a proposition the company says more than 400,000 people have bought into—and one that’s interested in growing a stable of investors. This week, Viome announced the completion of a $25 million internal Series D funding round, with investors that include Khosla Ventures, Bold Capital WRG Ventures, and Marc Benioff, bringing its total funding up to $200 million since it was founded in 2016. Alongside the funding round, Viome has hired Kal Raman, a seasoned tech and startup executive, as its COO.