BY Jacqueline Samira4 minute read

While growing up in Iran, my mother, Nahid Toubian Dull, had a vision for how her life would go. She would graduate with a computer science degree from the prestigious Sharif University of Technology and become a successful computer engineer. She would raise her family in Tehran in a brownstone home on the same block where her father, aunts, and cousins lived.

The universe had other plans. In 1978, my mom’s senior year of college, a revolution erupted in Iran. Violent anti-government protests spread throughout the country, resulting in the toppling of the monarchy. NAHID’S ESCAPE FROM IRAN My mother was completing her final exams at university when rebels raided her classroom and beat her and her fellow students—very nearly to death. Forced to flee Iran, she was granted political asylum in the United States.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Because she never got a chance to complete her final exam and officially earn her degree, my mom had to restart her college education—almost from scratch. She enrolled in one of the few U.S. universities that accepted any credits from an Iranian university, a small state school in Huntsville, Texas, called Sam Houston State University. NAHID’S LIFE IN THE U.S. To call my mother’s experience a culture shock would be an understatement. After leaving behind her home, her friends, and a large, tight-knit family, my mom landed in tiny, ultra-conservative Huntsville, Texas. She had no money, no degree, and barely knew English. Like most young people in Iran, she was familiar with U.S. culture, movies, and music—but nothing prepared her for the racism and xenophobia she’d face in her new home.

Nevertheless, she persisted. She learned English, earned her computer science degree, and got a job as a computer engineer for the government. Nahid also fell in love and had two children: my older brother and me. NAHID’S LIFE AND LEADERSHIP LESSONS My mother and I haven’t always gotten along. In the style of an archetypal immigrant parent, she held me to high standards, tolerating nothing less than stellar grades and offering minimal patience for crying or complaining.

On the other hand, I was a typical teenage girl in Y2K-era America. I yearned for the adolescent adventures and perfect prom nights I saw in teen movies. I stayed up late on AIM chatting with boys. I got caught sneaking out of the house more than a few times. In other words—I was not an ideal immigrant child. However, my mom was also my biggest role model. With the benefit of hindsight, she was a driving force in my professional success and decision to start my own company. Here are the lessons of determination, assertiveness, and resilience from my mother I want to share with my fellow entrepreneurs: ASK FOR WHAT YOU WANT

Whenever we went shopping, my mom never failed to ask the cashier for a discount. As a kid, the practice mortified me. But her tactics worked: More often than not, the cashier would pull out a coupon, and my mom would save a few bucks. My mom encouraged me to advocate for myself as I grew older. When I was a young professional, my mom urged me to negotiate promotions and raises. “If you don’t ask, it won’t happen!” she insisted.

advertisement

Nahid was right. Many of us (women in particular) don’t ask for what we want, assuming we’ll be recognized and rewarded for doing quality work. But people aren’t mind readers: You likely won’t get that raise, promotion, or flexible work arrangement if you don’t communicate your desires. BRACE FOR HATERS—BUT DON’T LET THEM GET TO YOU My mom was subject to her fair share of sexism, racism, and xenophobia. As an Iranian woman working in the U.S. in an industry dominated by men, my mother taught me to brace for sexists, critics, and difficult people—but never to let them get to me.

My takeaway? You have to learn to stay motivated in the face of negativity. If you obsess over criticism, the hurt, anger, and self-doubt can distract you from reaching the finish line. On the other hand, negative comments can be your fuel—not your kryptonite—if you let them motivate you to push forward, improve, and prove the haters wrong. SEEK A SUPPORT NETWORK My mom grew up surrounded by relatives in Iran, a collectivist country where people are fiercely loyal to their family. Much of her success was due to the support of her father, who encouraged her to defy gender roles, seek higher education, and pursue a career in technology.

Entrepreneurs tend to pride themselves on being self-sufficient, but my mother taught me that being too proud to ask for help is a handicap, not a virtue. By seeking support from business partners, mentors, colleagues, and friends, you can unlock valuable insights, fresh perspectives, and new ideas. PRACTICE GRATITUDE My mom’s life didn’t turn out exactly as she wanted. She left her family and friends at age 22, came to a country where she didn’t speak the language, and was subject to rampant xenophobia.