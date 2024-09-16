The three-dimensional framework for GenAI in healthcare

BY Greg Samios3 minute read

A recent McKinsey report showcased a strong appetite for the adoption of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) within healthcare organizations. However, that appetite is being curbed with concerns about risks and governance.

As healthcare leaders navigate GenAI, it’s important to approach its adoption with a strategic framework that ensures successful implementation and maximizes value. Using a three-dimensional framework—focusing on low-risk applications, in-workflow integration, and data-rich use cases—provides a structured approach to guide the deployment of GenAI across healthcare organizations. This framework ensures that GenAI is not only effectively utilized, but also aligns with organizational goals and prioritizes patient-centric care. DIMENSION 1: LOW-RISK APPLICATIONS

Organizations typically begin here, and it’s a logical starting point. This dimension focuses on low-risk applications where GenAI can provide immediate tangible benefits with minimal impact on patient safety or regulatory compliance. Examples include: Patient Education : Automating the generation of tailored educational content for patients to enhance engagement and adherence.

: Automating the generation of tailored educational content for patients to enhance engagement and adherence. Medical Image Analysis : Using GenAI to provide preliminary assessments that assist radiologists to reduce workload while maintaining high diagnostic standards.

: Using GenAI to provide preliminary assessments that assist radiologists to reduce workload while maintaining high diagnostic standards. Administrative Automation: Streamlining back-office processes like appointment reminders and billing, improving efficiency, and reducing operational costs. By starting with these low-risk applications, healthcare organizations can build trust in GenAI technologies with patients and clinicians, demonstrate early successes and value, and set the stage for broader adoption. DIMENSION 2: IN-WORKFLOW INTEGRATION

This dimension underscores the importance of integrating GenAI into existing workflows to ensure that GenAI complements, rather than disrupts, the daily operations of healthcare providers. Achieving seamless integration helps secure the buy-in from clinicians and other staff members who must view GenAI as a tool that supports their work (rather than adding to it). In-workflow integration also ensures that GenAI applications are adopted smoothly, with minimal disruption to existing operations, leading to enhanced productivity and improved care delivery. In fact, the McKinsey report survey revealed that 73% of respondents believed clinician and clinical productivity would benefit the most from GenAI. Currently, there are two applications being adopted by healthcare organizations because they add value while posing minimal risk to patient safety:

Ambient Scribe Technology : Passively capturing and transcribing patient interactions to reduce the documentation burden on physicians. This is allowing them to focus more on patient care.

: Passively capturing and transcribing patient interactions to reduce the documentation burden on physicians. This is allowing them to focus more on patient care. Patient Scheduling: Automating and optimizing appointment scheduling processes, which improves patient flow and reduces administrative strain. Notably, there is significant interest in a third application: GenAI-powered clinical decision support or “clinical GenAI.” However, this application is closely associated with heightened concerns about risk. Clinical decision solutions deliver information to assist clinicians in making decisions about treatment at the point of care. The goal is to provide reliable, evidence-based information more quickly and concisely. The challenge is ensuring the data is trustworthy, accurate, and transparent. As many studies and tests have shown, providing reliable information, sans hallucinations, via GenAI is not easy. The deployment of clinical GenAI must avoid its pitfalls to achieve the trust and reliability required for use at the point of care. DIMENSION 3: DATA-RICH USE CASES