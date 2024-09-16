BY Guy Yehiav3 minute read

Overproduction and waste create $163 billion in inventory loss each year, exacerbating existing inefficiencies and eating into margins across the value chain. While the concept of de-risking supply chains is often used in the context of international relations, it can also be applied in product loss mitigation initiatives. With supply chain disruptions becoming the norm, the last thing enterprises need is wasted products caused by irregularities in controllable conditions during inventory transit, storage, or delivery.

There are several actionable steps business leaders can take to mitigate uninsured inventory loss inside their organization. PROPER SUPPLY CHAIN KPI MEASUREMENT Given the complexity of supply chain management, enterprises analyze numerous key performance indicators (KPIs) that help measure the efficiency and effectiveness of their operations. These include on-time shipment completion, line-item order accuracy, inventory levels, and forecast accuracy, among others. However, the true impact of these indicators is often overlooked or aggregated into broader metrics, leading to potential risks and losses along the supply chain. As the saying goes: “Averages lie.”

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Consider the scenario where a shipment arrives damaged or incomplete, resulting in the need to procure additional inventory and expedite shipments. This not only incurs extra costs and potentially penalty fees, but also affects service levels based on agreements with customers. Many companies wrongly measure service levels based on the line items fulfilled rather than the accuracy of the overall orders received, leading to inflated perceptions of performance. For example, a company could order 100 of product A, 200 of product B, and 300 of product C, but only receive 100 of A, 200 of B, and 295 of C. The correct service level is 66% because the third order was not received in full, but a lot of companies will claim that because the aggregate numbers add up 595/600 items, the service level is 99.2%. Aggregation may lead to obfuscation of the true fulfillment levels. If the missing items are critical inventory—medications or vaccines, for example—the discrepancy in fulfillment levels could lead to a reduction in patient safety while putting the company that ordered the critical inventory at risk. It is crucial to “expect what you measure and measure what you expect” to accurately assess the true service level and the extent to which customer needs are being met. This requires a thorough understanding of inventory requirements and a proactive approach to monitoring and managing inventory conditions and shipments. The purpose of measurement is improvement. And if you’re only measuring what happens instead of what you expect to happen, you’ll miss out on accurate outcomes and struggle to operate with a continuous improvement approach.

STRATEGIES FOR DE-RISKING SUPPLY CHAINS The risk of inventory loss extends beyond financial implications to potential fines and, most importantly, the risk of impacting lives. Ensuring the safe and timely delivery of sensitive or critical inventory is paramount to mitigating these risks and maintaining operational excellence. This involves monitoring conditions such as light, impact, temperature, and humidity, and implementing real-time tracking and alerts to address any deviations from the desired path or conditions. To effectively de-risk supply chains, companies should prioritize the following: