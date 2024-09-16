BY Sean Kon4 minute read

Imagine your local mom-and-pop shop becoming the next ExxonMobil of data. Just as crude oil reshaped 20th century economies, proprietary data held by small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) will redefine the 21st century. As historian Yuval Noah Harari has said, “Data is the most important asset in the world. Whoever controls the data, controls the future.”

Most SMBs don’t realize they’re sitting on a fortune; it’s time to own it, unlock it, and reap the rewards. SMBs, AI, AND IRONIC INTERDEPENDENCE SMBs face a crucial decision: adopt, adapt, or die. Despite their global economic significance, 92% feel pessimistic, with 52% citing cost barriers to digitalization. Most are self-proclaimed ‘digital stragglers,’ overwhelmed by tech integration challenges. The forceful inertia of AI could trigger an apocalyptic event. To survive and thrive, SMBs must begin with introspection.

AI innovation has plateaued due to limitations in training data. Public data sources—textual, code, and conversational—are largely exhausted. A recent study by the Data Provenance Initiative found that approximately 70% of the data universe is restricted, leaving only 30% usable. With demand maxed, supply finite, and the proverbial bull running full speed ahead, a cataclysmic paradigm shift is underway. From a high level, it becomes clear that SMBs need AI to secure their future. Remarkably, indicative signs suggest that AI’s trajectory is heavily reliant on SMBs’ intrinsic, yet restricted, data value. The symbiosis between SMBs and AI is not only a strategic alignment; it’s a complex interdependence that dictates humanity’s evolution. DATA AS THE NEW OIL

Businesses hold unclaimed ‘oil fields.’ Just as crude oil must be drilled, refined, and combusted to generate energy, AI’s efficacy depends on data aggregation, processing, and analytics to derive valuable output. SMBs make up 90% of all businesses globally, employing 70% of the workforce and fueling nearly 50% of global GDP. This vast, unique data set held by SMBs is poised to be the defining factor of the next frontier. With its high volume, rapid refresh rates, deep sector-specificity, and micro-macro insights, this data serves as the fuel for the future. As the default custodians, SMBs govern the pipeline for innovative AI applications and adoption. Those who learn to leverage will gain unfair advantages. POSSESSION IS NINE-TENTHS OF THE LAW

According to research from Gartner, the global SMB data category is largely unclaimed, presenting a projected $5.1 trillion ‘blue ocean’ market opportunity by 2030. Predictions show that 70% of SMBs will adopt AI tools, reducing operational costs by 30% and boosting productivity by 40%. SMB data is the catalyst, turbo-charging the revolution, and enabling opportunities otherwise non-existent from ubiquitous sources. Companies like Amazon and Google are already capitalizing on the trend. Amazon was ahead of the curve with its data-oriented acquisition of Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, and Google, not far behind, locked in a $60 million annual agreement with Reddit to soak up their data. This value shift propelled Reddit to its IPO. The land grab is underway, with new leaders emerging every six months. The shift will reveal dominant ascendants, industry standardization, and polarizing regulatory protocols—largely influenced by those who control the asset.

LAST ONE IN IS A ROTTEN EGG Slow growth often precedes rapid change. The Agricultural and Industrial Revolutions reshaped societies over generations, but now the pace is different. Kurzweil’s Law of Accelerating Returns shows that technology progresses exponentially. AI advancements are non-linear, the same way bamboo shoots up 35 inches in a day, after years of root-building. There is no historical playbook for this transition—SMBs must act now. The urgency to recognize their leverage and prepare their data cannot be overstated. Failure to adapt to the AI revolution could lead to extinction. Remember the famous scene from There Will Be Blood, in which Daniel Plainview ruthlessly explains his business strategy: “I drink your milkshake! I drink it up!” In today’s data landscape, savvy players will ruthlessly ‘drink up’ the data of those who fail to realize its value. If SMBs don’t act while advantaged, ruthless predators will ‘drink their milkshake,’ leaving them obsolete.

BY FAILING TO PREPARE, YOU ARE PREPARING TO FAIL “I want to go extinct,” said no species ever… So, how can SMBs avoid ruin? Data readiness is the first-order principle. Today, the average SMB’s data is the messiest it will ever be—unstructured, fragmented, insecurely stored, and, in some cases, still on paper. This doesn’t mean it lacks value; it simply needs a spit shine. Paradigm shift preparation requires a full business-model reframe. If data is the fuel, then it’s vital to know how much is in the tank and how to utilize it efficiently.

Businesses must identify every data procurement source, starting with core components like accounting, payroll, banking, and tax—these form the foundation of an SMB’s data genome. Beyond the core, valuable data resides in systems like POS, CRM, supply chain, and social outreach. If SMBs aim to be revolution-ready, they should prepare their data-rich environment by following the DRILL protocol: Discover: Identify all data sources in the business. Review: Assess individual data elements procured from each source. Inventory: Catalog and classify a structured taxonomy. Locate: Find anchor elements that stitch data sources together. Leverage: Use the data as the root-structured knowledge layer for AI. Imagine suddenly realizing the land you’ve owned for 30 years is propped on top of a massive, rich, high-grade oil well. No matter how small or niche, businesses will strike oil. CONTROLLING THE FUTURE